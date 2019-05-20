Monday brought another round of potent thunderstorms - complete with large hail, strong winds and tornado warnings - across the Panhandle and South Plains.

The National Weather Service placed several counties, including much of the Panhandle, under a tornado watch, calling it a "particularly dangerous situation." The weather service said the storm system would move into western Arkansas. The threat of severe weather will continue into Tuesday.

It's the latest round of severe weather to strike the region after a spate of tornadoes raked the Southern Plains on Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread damage and some people injured.

Points east were seeing worse Monday evening.

School districts in Oklahoma City, nearby Norman and elsewhere canceled classes as forecasts also called for hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph (128 kph) in Oklahoma. A flood watch was in effect for the greater Oklahoma City region. Strong winds and hail were forecast for West Texas where school districts in Abilene and elsewhere were sending students home early.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles as the chance for severe storms is expected to increase through the evening and into Tuesday.

And more thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night through the weekend, with some possibly severe.

The central and eastern portions of the Panhandle saw most of Monday's severe weather, with baseball-size hail reported in one line of storms early Monday afternoon south of Dumas and just east of Four Way.

"Most of it will be to the north and west of Amarillo itself, but our focus is on the eastern third of the Panhandle," Mark Fox, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Amarillo, said early Monday evening. "They're going to the see the bulk of the severe storms in the afternoon and the heavier rain later tonight."

Scattered storms prompted tornado warnings throughout the day in the Panhandle and northern South Plains, including in Collingsworth County, but there were no immediate reports of tornado-related damage.

Tuesday is generally expected to be calmer, said Fox, as there is only a light possibility for rain. However, there is a chance for more severe weather later this week, though it may not be as strong.

"Wednesday looks OK, but there is another chance rain comes back in Wednesday night or Thursday," said Fox. "It might be more severe weather, but the ingredients aren't quite as strong as they are for us today."

Fox also encouraged residents to have a plan ready for more bad weather throughout the month.

"It's May, this is the time of year severe storms can happen almost any day," said Fox. "Make sure you have a plan and to be ready for when the storms come through."

To the east, Tinker Air Force Base near Oklahoma City evacuated several planes to other military installations in anticipation of storm damage. Meanwhile, state workers in several Oklahoma counties were being sent home early on Monday, the sixth anniversary of a tornado in Moore, south of Oklahoma City, that killed more than 20 people.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement that the state emergency operations center is activated and urged motorists not to drive around barricades or into flooded roadways.

In Oklahoma City, emergency management officials opened the Multi-Agency Coordination Center, an underground bunker on the city's northeast side that serves as a clearinghouse for coordinating information about severe weather events and other major emergencies.

Some flights at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City were canceled to avoid damage to aircraft and the possibility of extended delays elsewhere.