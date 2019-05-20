Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a car crash that killed four people Saturday night in Potter County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 35-year-old Mario Alberto of Amarillo, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 87 around 11:25 p.m. when investigators believe he crashed head-on into a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Trey Tipton, 34, of Dumas.

Both Alberto and Tipton were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three of Tipton's children were passengers in the Camaro; his 5-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son were pronounced dead at the scene. His 13-year-old daughter was transported by air to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with life-threatening injuries.

Tipton and his children were all wearing seatbelts while Alberto was not. Deceased parties were pronounced dead by Potter County Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson, who ordered an autopsy for both drivers.

Texas Highway Patrol troopers investigated the crash which occurred under dry conditions 12 miles north of Amarillo. The crash remains under investigation; information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator's findings.