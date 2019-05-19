The Junefest Juneteenth 2019-2020 committee is planning another extravaganza in honor of Juneteenth.

"A lot of our historians have died," said Keith Grays, Junefest committee member. "We're dealing with a generation of people that don't know their history."

Juneteenth is the commemoration of when slaves in Texas were told of their emancipation on June 19, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln declared all slaves free as of Jan. 1, 1863.

"Juneteenth is very special," said ButterScotch, JJC mistress of ceremonies. "So many of the states were free and Texas .... kept it hidden. I think about how many of our ancestors were free but didn't have the opportunity to be free because their slave masters kept the information hidden."

ButterScotch, of the Redeemer Queens, said the joint committees' celebration is about more than entertainment; it's about not forgetting history.

She said, "Juneteenth is about freedom, but it's also about everybody getting together and recognizing history, making sure it hasn't been forgotten."

The festivities will take place over the course of two weekends.

“We cannot do everything that people bring to us and do it in two days,” Grays said.

Amarillo Police Department Chief Ed Drain will be the honorary chairperson for the Juneteenth festivities. Kicking it off Saturday, June 1, is the "You Are Enough -- Bullying and Suicide Sock Hop Dance Party" in honor and in memory of Naikea Taylor. Taylor was essential to the Junefest Juneteenth committee prior to her sudden death.

"Naikea was a teacher in our school system and she was the Juneteenth MC," Grays said. "We want to honor her because she was the lifeblood for the younger generation for the past 15 or 20 years."

The Juneteenth jubilation will continue Friday, June 14, with the Backstage Grown Folk Party at Bones Hooks Park. Sponsored by Budweiser, Coors, Miller Brewing Co., Glazier Wines, King of Diamonds, United Supermarkets and In This Moment, the Grown Folk Party is a night of dominoes, card games, dancing and a fish fry, courtesy of Family Soulfood Restaurant.

“Bring your card tables and your chairs,” Grays said.

The annual Juneteenth Parade is planned for Saturday, June 15. The parade will be followed by a slew of activities and entertainment starting at noon at Bones Hooks Park.

Grays said it was important to have some of the Juneteenth commemoration take place at Bones Hooks Park -- named after black Cowboy Matthew "Bones" Hooks -- and on the Jewelle Allen stage -- named after the first black teacher at Palo Duro High School.

This year's Juneteenth T-shirt honors Maggie Smith, secretary for the Amarillo Branch NAACP for more than two decades, whom Grays described as a pillar in the community.

"All of this ties into our community and how we value our community,” Grays said. “We've come a long way as a celebration of people. We are the reason that the history continues to be told."

To find more information or to apply to be in the Juneteenth parade, go the JJC website, juneteenthamarillo.com.