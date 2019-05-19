Alonzo Wesley, Sr., Guard, Snyder — Averaged 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals per game for the Tigers. He closed out his final year on the hardwood as the District 5-4A MVP.

Jakeevian Ford, Sr., Point Guard, Levelland — The two-time District 3-4A first team choice contributed 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, three assists and 2.6 steals during the Lobos’ deep playoff run. He ended his high school career as a TABC All Region pick and has been selected to play in the West Texas Basketball Coaches All Star game.

Layton Reed, Sr., Guard, New Deal — The District 4-2A MVP scored a team-best 25 points in his final season with the Lions. He was also named to the all region team.

Tru Buchanan, Jr. Guard/Forward, Trinity Christian — The versatile Lion was the TAPPS 1-4A defensive player of the year with 14 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.75 steals and 1.5 assists per outing. He was also named to the all-state second team.

Zane Allen, Sr., Post, Borden County — The TABC All Region and Texas Six Man Coaches Association All Region first team choice averaged a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) to go along with two blocks. The all-state second team member helped the Coyotes get to the Region I-1A semifinals.

Sparks off the Bench

Garrett Hobbs, Jr., Post, Floydada — Led the Whirlwinds to a bi-district championship, averaging 22.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest. He garnered the District 4-2A offensive MVP nod and a spot on the all region team to end his junior campaign.

Steven Quintanilla, Sr., Forward, Sundown — The Roughnecks’ defensive leader posted nine points, six rebounds, four steals and three rebounds on the year. He was named the District 5-2A MVP during a season that featured the Roughnecks reaching the Region I-2A semifinals.

Bryson Daily, Jr., Guard, Abernathy — The TABC All Region honoree provided the Antelopes with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists during his junior season that ended in the Region I-3A quarterfinals. He was also named to the District 2-3A first team.