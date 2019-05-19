MAY 28

TW3 Luncheon: 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., Texas Tech Club - West Side Club Level, 550 University Ave. Cost: $20. RSVP and information: tw3lubbock.com. Monthly luncheon where workplace topics are presented from a biblical perspective.

MAY 30

2019 Federal Policy Luncheon: 11:30 a.m., MCM Elegante Hotel, 801 Ave. Q. Cost: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Information: 761-7000. Guest: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz will speak about the latest public policy issues that effect businesses.

Federal Issues Forum: 1:30-4:30 p.m., MCM Elegante Hotel, 801 Ave. Q. Cost: $40 for member, $50 for non-members. Information: 761-7000. Panel discussions about federal issues that affect West Texas businesses. Topics: health care, transportation, free enterprise and the economy.