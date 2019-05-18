25 years ago:

JERUSALEM - Israel has offered to withdraw from the Golan Heights in three phases over a five- to eight-year period in return for peace with Syria and normalized relations, officials involved in the U.S. shuttle diplomacy said Tuesday.

50 years ago:

CAPE KENNEDY - Engineers overcame their second problem in 24 hours late Saturday and cleared the way for an on-time launch for Apollo 11 today on a trail-blazing flight around the moon.

75 years ago:

Miss Velma Dee Ross and Mrs. A.W. Scott will return to their home in Dallas Monday night after spending several days with their parents on Avenue M.

100 years ago:

W.N. Guthrie left Tuesday morning for a short visit with his family in Fort Worth.