DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Capital Metro hosts

Blue Line open house

Capital Metro will host a Project Connect open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday to discuss the proposed Blue Line High-Capacity Transit Corridor. It will take place at the Austin Public Library Central Branch, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St.

Maps, illustrations and information about the Project Connect transit system vision, including the Blue Line, will be on display at the open house, and project team members will be available to answer questions.

The Blue Line proposes congestion-proof travel between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and downtown in a traffic-free, transit-only space. The result is intended to be faster, more reliable travel between and within Austin and the airport.

Public comment is encouraged at the open house and via a survey, available Monday through June 28, at projectconnect.com.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Jazz in the Park

takes place Sunday

Jazz in the Park will take place from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe St., after being rescheduled due to weather.

The free event will feature live music from New Orleans Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet, All For One Brass Band and Austin Church Choirs, as well as food for purchase from Wild Magnolia's Jambalaya, Boutte's Gumbo and Tchopouptioulas Étouffée. A parade will begin at 1 p.m. starting at Fourth Street and Congress Avenue.

LEANDER

Quarry Splash Pad

to open Saturday

The Quarry Splash Pad at Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, 3005 County Road 175, will open for the season Saturday.

The splash pad will officially be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 2.

For more information, including park reservations: 512-943-1920.

BUDA

Library sets open house

for its Makers Lab

The Buda Public Library, at 405 E. Loop St., Building 100, will host an open house from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday for patrons to use the library’s Makers’ Lab.

The lab will host a class at 6 p.m. May 28 to learn the basics of a sewing machine.

Registration is required at bit.ly/2JMYzU0.

BUDA

Houston Street closes

for drainage improvements

Construction has begun on the next phase of the Houston Street Drainage Improvement project.

Houston Street between Railroad and Cedar streets will be closed to all through traffic during the project. Detour signs will be up in the area. Access will be allowed to residential properties along Houston Street during the project.

The city’s contractor will be allowed to work between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., will be required to secure the construction zone overnight and will have a traffic control plan at all times during work within the public right-of-way. With the approval of the city, water utility work may continue outside of the scheduled hours. Affected water utility customers will be notified at least 48 hours prior to any work proceeding outside of normal working hours.

The project is expected to be finished in summer.

SMITHVILLE

Fire Department

to host fundraiser

The Smithville Fire Department will host a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Vernon Richards Riverbend Park, 107 Texas 71 West.

A fried chicken lunch with sausage and sides will be served beginning at 11 a.m. for $10 per plate. Drive-thru and to-go plates will be available.

A live auction will start at 1 p.m., and raffle tickets will be for sale for six for $10.

ELGIN

Registration open

for Monday blood drive

The city of Elgin will have a community blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at the Fleming Community Center, 802 N. Avenue C.

The drive will be in cooperation with the Blood and Tissue Center of Central Texas. Attendees should allow an hour for a donation.

For information or to register an appointment: weareblood.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

BASTROP

Spring Festival

set for Sunday

Sacred Heart Church Rockne, at 4045 FM 535, will host its Spring Festival from 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The event will include games, refreshments, bingo and a fried chicken and sausage lunch. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $10 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and younger. The Rockne Historical Museum will be open from noon until 4 p.m.

— American-Statesman staff