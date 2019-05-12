TRAVIS COUNTY

Transportation meeting

Wednesday to be televised

Travis County will host its first televised town hall, “Blueprint Live,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday to get a sense of the public’s priorities in regards to the county’s blueprint for future transportation work and what projects it should prioritize in the coming years.

The town hall will be shown on Travis County TV, available on Time Warner Cable Channel 17 (digital 10-17), Grande Communications channel 17 and AT&T UVerse channel 99 or at traviscountytx.gov/tctv. Viewers can participate by phone, text message or twitter.

A survey is available for attendees at traviscountytx.gov/blueprint, which will remain open through mid-June.

AUSTIN

City seeking applicants

for social innovation grants

The city of Austin’s office of innovation has opened a social innovation grant application that will award up to six grants of $15,000 each to social enterprises that successfully compete for the Impact Hub Accelerator program.

The grant seeks to support social entrepreneurs in Austin who are developing innovative solutions to address challenges related to the city’s Strategic Direction 2023 — solutions that could work alongside the city’s efforts to make collective impact even stronger.

To be eligible for the grant, applicants must apply for the Impact Hub Accelerator at gust.com/programs/2019-austin-impact-accelerator, and then submit an application if they wish to apply at bit.ly/2H6J1rx.

SAN MARCOS

County to honor

fallen peace officers

The Hays County Commissioners Court has proclaimed May 12-15 as Police Week in Hays County and will honor fallen officers who died in the line of duty in 2018 at a memorial ceremony at noon Wednesday.

The memorial will be in the rotunda of the Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail. Sheriff Gary Cutler will speak.

Local officers to be honored are Deputy Sheriff Henry C. Banks of the Hays County sheriff’s office; night watchman Henry H. Joslin of the Kyle Police Department; Deputy Sheriff John S. Davis Jr. of the Hays County sheriff’s office; trooper Randall W. Vetter of the Texas Department of Public Safety; and officer Kenneth J. Copeland of the San Marcos Police Department.

LEANDER

Wusterhausen named

city's new fire chief

Leander City Manager Kent Cagle has announced that Billy Wusterhausen has been selected to serve as the Leander Fire Department’s new chief.

The city’s home rule charter requires Cagle to present his selection to the City Council for final approval, which he intends to do at the regular meeting Thursday.

Wusterhausen has 25 years of experience in fire and emergency management services and serves as an assistant fire chief for the city of Round Rock.​ He has worked in every division of the Fire Department and is a licensed paramedic and commissioned police officer.

EAST AUSTIN

Tuesday workshop set

on food preservation

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office of Travis County will conduct a food preservation workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Callahan's General Store, 501 Bastrop Highway.

The workshop will focus on pressure canning and will be taught by Elsie Lacy, AgriLife Extension family and community health agent for Caldwell County. The cost is $60, and refreshments will be provided. It will include door prizes, giveaways, educational materials and recipes to take home.

Registration is required by calling 512-385-3452.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Francisco R. Garza of Austin turned 94 on Saturday.

