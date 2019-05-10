A documentary filmmaker with Amarillo roots is bringing Palestine to Amarillo's All Things Art Festival.

Michael Rowley's first documentary feature film, "Hurdle," will be screened in his home town for only the second time at a public festival.

Three years after the journey began, Rowley and his fellow Texas Panhandle native producers, Remoy Philip and Andrew Brown, first showed their gritty documentary to audiences at the Dallas International Film Festival in April.

"It's been a long journey," Rowley said, "(and) obviously, this is a very complex topic.

"For Palestinians, their daily life is surrounded by these towering walls and military checkpoints -- freedom of movement is a daily challenge."

Set in the Palestinian territory of Israel, "Hurdle" follows the lives of two young men living on opposite sides of the wall in Palestine.

"It tells the stories of these two leaders that despite the fact that they're divided by the wall, they're united in this movement to use creativity and modern-day tools to find self-determination and freedom," Rowley said.

Filmed in two-month intervals between November 2016 and December 2017, "Hurdle" looks at two young leaders that are trying to bring awareness to their plight using their creativity.

"Sami trains young people in the sport of parkour. The goal of the sport is to navigate a difficult environment with as much creativity and as quickly as possible," Rowley said. "Mohammad, he too is training the next generation (but in) photography and storytelling to document their daily lives and get their stories out beyond the wall."

With no major studio backing, the "Hurdle" crew financed the film through family, friends, and grants; by crowdsourcing, they raised more than $30,000 to cover the post-production costs.

The movement first caught Rowley's attention when was doing freelance work for an NGO (non-governmental organization), but it wasn't the first time he'd heard of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The Palestinian conflict was something that I heard about at an early age, and often times in a conservative environment," Rowley said. "There's this sense that all Israeli policy should be supported without much questioning."

Rowley grew up in Amarillo, was raised in an evangelical church, and graduated from Amarillo High School in 2007. Not content to hear one side of the conflict's story, he broadened his horizons and decided to investigate for himself.

"I realized the effect that some of those policies have on real people," he said. "My hope is that (the film) provides a window into their experience, helps to better understand it, and to have better conversations which will hopefully lead to a solution that brings dignity and freedom to all people living over there."

Rowley said "Hurdle" received overwhelmingly positive reviews at the Dallas International Film Festival.

"People seem to resonate with the characters and the inspiring story they allowed us to watch as an audience," he said. "Even from people who are a little bit hesitant about the subject matter ... afterwards ... they say how grateful they are for the film and how it has provided them insight."

From the All Things Arts Festival, the group will show "Hurdle" in Telluride, Colo., and New Haven, Conn., while looking for distribution partners. The plan is to get "Hurdle" in colleges, online, on cable television and eventually to the Middle East, "So they can see themselves as the heroes they are," Rowley said.