In response to a city council member's request, during Tuesday's regular Amarillo City Council meeting Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain provided an update on stolen vehicles here, noting the vast majority of such occurrences are preventable.

"Council member (Elaine) Hays asked specifically about stolen vehicles," he said while addressing the council and noting a chart outlining Texas cities with populations between 150,000 and 300,000. "When it comes to stolen vehicles, we are way outside the lines for a city of our population. Roughly 70 percent of our vehicles that are stolen, the keys are in the vehicle. And 20 to 30 percent of those vehicles are left running. We could lower our crime rate considerably if we could get those stolen vehicle rates down."

Drain said very few cars are stolen the old fashion way, where an offender breaks in, flips the ignition and hot wires the vehicle. He said the ignition systems are just too sophisticated.

"In the Metroplex people just don't leave their keys in their cars," he said. "People are stealing cars here because they can, because the keys are often left in the vehicles. We recover 90 percent of the cars here, because people drive them around until they get caught or are tired of them. We've had more Ford F-250 and 350s stolen than the smaller (F-150) truck and there are 10 times as many of the smaller ones, because that's what the drug dealers and coyotes down on the border use to go off road. Stolen vehicles is where we can make the most headway when it comes to getting our crime rate down."

Drain also shared some insight regarding Amarillo's general offenses.

"If you look at our overall number of just offenses, not the crime rate, they are down a little over 9 percent," he said. "If you look at that as a rate, and this is through March of this year, so that would be for the first quarter, you look at that as a rate compared to where we were last year, that would come out to about 44.04 offenses, (property crimes) per 1,000 residents. Last year we were at about 48 or 49, so it's down around 12 percent."

Mayor Ginger Nelson offered the following observation during Drain's presentation.

"As a girl who grew up in a small town where we don't lock our doors at night and never took our car keys out of our cars, along what comes with those small town Panhandle values is a benefit to our community," Mayor Ginger Nelson said. "But that infusion of small town living into our urban setting of Amarillo is very much tied to this. I would say a distinct difference between Plano and Amarillo is we're used to just driving our truck around, running in and getting something. So it is on us. Having grown up rural, it's something we don't think about."

Drain said the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit has played a vital role in addressing vehicle theft. Last year, APD made 950 stolen auto reports. The department continually executes public service initiatives designed to emphasize heightened awareness while also imparting key messages along those lines, including:

Turn off your vehicle and taking your keys with youIf you have a fence around your property, putting a lock on the gate is effectivePut your car in the garage - and if there is no access to one, lock the vehicle and take everything out, especially guns and garage door openersIf possible, use a video monitoring system.