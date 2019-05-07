Glen Rose High School Senior Class of 2019 hosted the annual spaghetti supper and auction on April 29 for project graduation.

Each year, the graduating class raises funds with the spaghetti fundraiser to allow graduating seniors to attend an all-night party free from alcohol and drugs. This year, the spaghetti supper raised $72,000. The money raised will be used to fund the party and to purchase prizes and scholarships for those in attendance.

The New Focus of Somervell County and the Class of 2019 would like to thank all those who donated and purchased items as well as the parents and students who worked so hard to make this event such a huge success.

A special thanks goes to members of the New Focus Board, Randall Bozarth, Kelly Shackelford, Brian Pounds and Nicole Frush. Also, to Lloyd Wirt, Scott May, Tommy Corcoran, Pat Windham, Nelda Frazee and Carrie Lytle for their continued help with the auction. Committee Leaders Shannon Starnes, Sarah Moss, Sherri Grenier, Lora Frailey, Janelle Lacey and Deanna Rogers did an outstanding job organizing.