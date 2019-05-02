There is a lot more to springtime in Texas besides wildflowers and loads of pollen. With moderate temperatures returning with bright days of sunshine, pilots and their friends have a tempting number of aviation rallies all around our state to visit with (or without) their favorite light aircraft.

The Smithville Municipal Airport is hosting its 15th annual fly-in event on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is an event for the entire family. Just drive to the airport and follow the parking directions.

Aside from the parking ramp full of interesting aircraft, there will be a hangar display of radio controlled aircraft. I got my start in flying building those balsa wood marvels when I was 9 years old, and as I like to say, “When the radios didn’t really work.” Now, the radio systems are marvelous, reliable and very affordable. “The Bastrop Air Force” R/C modelers will be there with their flying models to answer any question you and your children might have. And also for the kids, a helicopter candy drop.

The Commemorative Air Force will provide three classic World War II-era aircraft for display and rides: Navy N2N biplane primary trainer, a North American T-6 Texan Advanced Trainer, and a Beechcraft B-18 “Little Raider” which will offer passenger flights.

Other featured aircraft scheduled to participate are helicopters: Army Blackhawk, Air Ambulance, and a Robinson R-44 which will be offering rides. (I will be giving this a try.)

A barbecue lunch will also be available.

On May 4, at the Pioneer Flight Museum, 190 Pershing Lane in Kingsbury, there will be a special fly-in event. The Old Kingsbury Aerodrome is hosting its annual Wings & Wheels Fly-in, featuring vintage and classic aircraft and vehicles. That means the machines which will be displayed and demonstrated are relics of the beginnings of aviation and are true national treasures. Of special interest to aviation enthusiasts are pre-WWI and later aircraft. Legends like the Fokker D-8 and DR-1 triplane are flyable, and if the weather conditions are suitable, visitors will see the very earliest aircraft used in aerial combat.

Now, why are events like these so special? From a child’s perspective, their early images of fantastic flying machines are indelible. To witness the flight of an aircraft, but then have the opportunity to get right up to one, touch it and smell the Avgas and oil scents will be remembered for life.

I know. I was one of those kids. Following those first perceptions of aircraft came a long career as an aviator. It does not matter to me whether I flew a jet or a glider, each experience is always awe-inspiring. My little Cessna lives at the Smithville airport.

I’ll be on the parking ramp serving as a safety officer. See you there.