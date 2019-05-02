Lyndon Johnson had Vietnam. Richard Nixon had Watergate. Ronald Reagan had Iran-Contra. George W. Bush had Iraq.

Forget the lies, corruption, sex scandals and snatching immigrant kids from their parents, President Donald Trump’s legacy will be, I predict, sleeping with the enemy — Russia.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s recent report on Russia’s interference with the 2016 presidential election will help memorialize this sorry chapter in American presidential history.

Maybe it’s because I lived through the Cold War when Russians were our mortal enemies, but I continue to be alarmed about Russia attacking the election and looting our democracy. I’m appalled at the silence of Republicans and their leadership. I’m disgusted that Trump, a beneficiary of Russia’s interference, has failed to condemn the Russians for the attack, or even consistently acknowledge that they did it.

Trump’s failure not only encourages Russia to do it again, it causes voters to question the integrity of our electoral system.

Trump tried to do business with Russia during the campaign and lied about it. In a campaign speech, he asked Russia to swipe emails of his opponent Hillary Clinton. While coddling Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, Trump lied about Mueller’s “witch hunt” investigation into Russia’s interference and possible complicity by the Trump campaign. He tried to get Mueller fired.

Mueller’s team found complicity, but it fell short of a criminal conspiracy, according to the report. But Mueller didn’t exonerate Trump no matter how hard Trump tried to spin it.

While Mueller couldn’t prove a conspiracy, his report stated that the Trump campaign “expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released from Russian efforts.” Yes, take help from your country’s sworn enemy. Party over country is very patriotic.

The 448-page, partly redacted Mueller report describes a sophisticated attack on America by Russia during the election campaign. This included a massive disinformation effort via social media, and the hacking of computers of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Russia sought to sow discord among Americans by spreading false information. Russia also wanted to help Trump get elected.

The Russians want to weaken America by creating unrest. Their plan has been wildly successful. Trump not only won the election, he became the king of chaos, playing into Russia’s hands.

The Mueller report shows that during the 2016 campaign, Russian operatives repeatedly sought out at least 17 Trump associates, who welcomed the Russian entreaties rather than reporting them to the FBI. There were well over 100 contacts in all. And Trump knew nothing? Some of the Russians had direct connections to the Kremlin. Most of the contacts were previously reported by national news outlets. The Mueller report added new details.

One example concerns discussions between Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, now a convicted criminal, and his longtime business associate Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian/Ukrainian linked by the FBI to Russian intelligence. The Mueller report states that Manafort briefed Kilimnik on the Trump campaign and Manafort's plan to win the election. The briefing included the campaign's internal polling data. And, according to Trump deputy Rick Gates, it also included “discussion of ‘battleground’ states, which Manafort identified as Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota,” the report stated.

Investigators were unable to determine what Kilimnik did with the information, according to Mueller’s report. But there is ample independent evidence that key states were targeted by Russian disinformation via social media.

Trump narrowly won Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in the 2016 election to help give him the Electoral College victory, although he lost the popular vote by nearly three million votes. For this and other reasons, many Americans question the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency. And rightly so.