WACO — Trinity Christian girls golfer Marin Duriex carded a two-day total of 230 for 23rd place during the TAPPS 4A state championship on Tuesday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

Duriex shot a 113 on the first day and a 117 on the second.

Midland Trinity’s Ali Escamilla won the individual title via a playoff with a pair of 72 rounds for a tournament total of 144. Midland Trinity also took first (300-307—607) in the team portion of the state meet.