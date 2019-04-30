BLANKET — Stephanie Smith said she always wanted to be a teacher and can’t imagine doing any other job.

Smith, a 12-year teaching veteran, has been in Blanket for two years, where she teaches fourth grade and also teaches a special education math class in junior high.

Smith, a Lufkin native, is married to Larry Smith, who works as the Blanket school district’s technology director.

Smith and her husband were earlier involved in ministry, working as children’s pastors and later pastoring a small church in Fort Worth. The couple adopted four children.

She taught in private school before becoming certified by the state as a teacher. Smith taught at Premier for a year and in Priddy for four years.

“One of our children passed away a few years away, which is why we ended up leaving Priddy,” Smith said. “This has kind of been a place where we were just able to breathe. It was a change for us.

“I love being here. This is big for me. We never intended to leave our last school but after we suffered loss in our family, we needed a new start and Blanket has been a new start for us.”

Smith said she draws her inspiration from her students, and she has a “huge heart” for special ed students.

“I love it,” Smith said of her job. “I can’t imagine myself doing anything else. I don’t want to do anything else. This is it. This is the right thing for me.”