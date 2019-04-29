Monday forecast for Austin: After a bright and sunny weekend, Central Texas will see a gloomy, cloudy and rainy week, the National Weather Service said.

On Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with south winds blowing 10 to 15 mph, forecasters said. Temperatures will hit a high near 84 degrees, but cloud cover in the evening will trap radiant heat and help keep the overnight low above a balmy 71 degrees.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night with south-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of rain is expected after 1 a.m., forecasters said.

Forecasters expect heavy rainfall, possible hail and damaging wind gusts on Wednesday in the Austin metro area counties of Travis, Bastrop, Hays, Caldwell and Williamson. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are expected, they said.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 85. South-southeast winds blowing 15 mph could have gusts as strong as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 71. South-southeast winds will be blowing 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 84. South-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 69. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 86. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 66.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 81. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 65.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 82. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 65.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 83.