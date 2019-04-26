PLAINVIEW — Aiden Pantoya helped Lubbock-Cooper earn the fourth and final baseball playoff berth in District 3-5A with a 9-1 victory Thursday over Plainview.

With the Bulldogs taking an early 1-0 lead, the Pirates used a four-run third inning to take the lead and never looked back. Brodrick Jackson scored the home team’s lone run.

Pantoya pitched all seven innings and gave up four hits and a walk while striking out four.

Benton Ford went 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Pirates, while Jarred Gibson had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI.

Kaleb Scull collected two RBI on 3-for-4 hitting with a run scored.

SOFTBALL

HEREFORD — Hereford's Jessica Ureste struck out her fourth and final batter in the top of the seventh inning to hold off Dumas, 11-10, for the Game 1 win in a bi-district softball series on Thursday.

Ureste issued one walk while giving up nine earned runs on 12 hits in the complete-game victory.

Dazzarae Rodriguez had four RBI and scored two run on 3-for-4 hitting for the Lady Whitefaces, while Danielle Pena ended the game with two hits, two runs scored and another batted in.

Hereford will attempt the series sweep at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Dumas. Game 3 will be 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary.

GRAHAM 8, SNYDER 0

GRAHAM — Zowie Rodriguez and Natalee James had Snyder’s lone hits as Graham earned the shutout in a one-game bi-district playoff on Thursday.

The Lady Blues await the winner between Mineral Wells and Decatur to play in the area round.

Alyssa Hurt took the loss, giving up an earned run on nine hits with two strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

LEVELLAND 10, PAMPA 0

PLAINVIEW — Amber Kelly hit a home run to lift Levelland over Pampa for a 1-0 bi-district series lead on Thursday.

Kelly went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI. Chloe Dunn drove in three runs on two hits with a run scored.

Mia Corrales earned the five-inning victory by fanning four batters in the three-hitter.

The Loboettes will try to sweep the Lady Harvesters at noon Saturday in Canyon. If needed, a third game will be played after Game 2.

CLASS 3A

ABERNATHY 17, TULIA 4

ABERNATHY — Arianna Martinez’s home run lifted Abernathy to a one-game bi-district playoff victory over Tulia.

The Lady Antelopes will play Brady or Alpine in the area round of the playoffs.

Martinez notched five RBI and finished with two hits and two runs scored. Mikayla Williams chipped in two RBI and two runs scored on 3-for-4 hitting with a double.

Ireland Caro nabbed the five-inning victory, giving up four earned runs on 10 hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

SLATON 13, MULESHOE 7

SLATON — Slaton opened the playoffs with a one-game, bi-district playoff championship over Muleshoe.

The Tigerettes will look to keep their season going next week when they take on either Kermit or Grape Creek in the area round of the postseason.

CLASS 2A

OZONA 12, SEAGRAVES 11

STANTON — Aliyah Ortiz scored the game-winning run to give Ozona a bi-district series-opening victory over Seagraves.

The Lady Lions overcame 10 errors to earn the win.

Jadyn Conde hit a triple, while Yvonne Porras hit a home run for the Lady Eagles’ only hits of the game.

Gabbie Espinosa allowed one earned run on two hits with nine walks and four strikeouts over 6 ⅓ innings to take the loss.

The Lady Eagles look to even up the series at 3 p.m. Saturday. Should the team win, Game 3 will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

RALLS 10, SANFORD-FRITCH 3

RALLS — Kenley Yocom fanned 14 batters en route to Ralls’ bi-district victory over Sanford-Fritch.

Yocom only gave up an earned run on five hits with three walks in seven innings of work.

Ralls moves on to face the winner of the Ozona-Seagraves series in the area round of the playoffs.

Yocom helped her cause with three RBI.

Lexi Palmer and MaKendall Smith, who had two hits, both hit doubles as the Lady Rabbits produced seven hits on the day. Smith also scored three times and batted in two runs.

NEW DEAL 13, CLARENDON 0

CLARENDON — Jasmine Valdez racked up 14 strikeouts for a no-hitter in New Deal’s bi-district win over Clarendon.

The Lady Lions compete against Forsan in the area round of the postseason next Saturday.

POST 18, VAN HORN 9

VAN HORN — Post won a one-game playoff over Van Horn by nine to take the bi-district title.

The Lady Antelopes await the winner of the bi-district series between Floydada and Memphis for their area round opponent.

CLASS 1A

CROSBYTON 13, FOLLETT 6

AMARILLO — Saron Haynes scored four runs to power Crosbyton to a bi-district championship over Follett at Randall High School.

The Chiefettes will take on either Westbrook or Marfa for the area championship.

Haynes also went 3-for-3 hitting with two RBI. Marisa Rodriguez and Rebekah Haynes each collected two RBI with Rodriguez adding on a double, a single and two runs scored.

Emily Reyna got the win inside the circle, holding the Lady Panthers to an unearned run on a hit and a walk while racking up 10 strikeouts in five innings of work. Saron Haynes started on the mound and gave up five runs — one earned — on three hits with seven walks and two strikeouts over two innings.