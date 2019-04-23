NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Tuesday workshop focuses

on Westlake Drive project

The Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Austin will host the second public workshop for the Westlake Drive project from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Riverbend Church, 4214 N. Capital of Texas Highway.

TxDOT has decided to move forward with option three, which includes routing the Loop 360 mainlanes under Westlake Drive and Cedar Street, where bridges will be built. Attendees can provide feedback on this updated design.

SAN MARCOS

City using robotic cameras

to inspect wastewater lines

San Marcos wastewater crews are inspecting downtown wastewater line conditions with robotic cameras. The inspection process began April 5 and is expected to be complete in June.

Crews are utilizing closed-circuit television cameras to view 28,000 feet of pipelines. Using the North American standardized pipeline defect and assessment criteria, city staff will be better able to implement best preventative maintenance practices to reduce the probability of service disruption as well as make recommendations for future growth and development.

The inspection process will be conducted by city of San Marcos wastewater collections operators who are certified National Association of Sewer Service Companies inspection operators.

NORTH AUSTIN

Astronaut, NASA exhibit

at ACC on Wednesday

Austin Community College will feature the NASA Drive to Explore mobile exhibit with special guest astronaut Stephanie Wilson from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Highland campus, 6101 Highland Campus Drive.

The free event is part of NASA’s Destination Station tour, which provides guests the opportunity to explore the history of space exploration and learn about NASA’s work to provide technological advances to improve life on Earth. Visitors have an opportunity to touch a moon rock brought back aboard Apollo 17, the last manned mission to the moon.

Wilson is a veteran of three spaceflights, logging more than 42 days in space.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

New Guadalupe bus stop

celebrated Thursday morning

Wheatsville Food Co-op, 3101 Guadalupe St., Austin, will host a community event starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the new MetroRapid bus stop at 31st and Guadalupe streets.

The event will include a GoodPop giveaway, where the first 500 riders who show a valid metro pass will receive a free popsicle and coupon; a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Austin City Council member Kathie Tovo and Cap Metro CEO and President Randy Clarke; and a $5 dinner featuring oven-fried chicken or Southern fried tofu, baked beans and greens.

ELGIN

Citywide cleanup day

takes place Saturday

The city of Elgin will host a community cleanup day starting with registration at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Participants will meet at Elgin Memorial Park, 1127 N. Main St., and be assigned a location when they check in. Organizers will provide gloves, grabbers and trash bags.

CEDAR PARK

Library to host

book celebration

The Cedar Park Public Library, at 550 Discovery Blvd., will host El día de los niños/El día de los libros at 3 p.m. Friday.

The free event will include a story time, songs and a craft. Each child who attends will receive a free book.

GEORGETOWN

Local author to speak

at library Wednesday

Georgetown resident and author Sousanna Stratmann will speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

The author will speak about her family in her book “Sousanna: The Lost Daughter.” Copies of her books will be for sale at the event, and she will sign copies and visit with attendees after the presentation. Dessert by the Red Poppy Cafe is included.

Tickets will be available in advance for $15 at the Second-Hand-Prose bookstore on the second floor of the library and at folgeorgetown.org. Tickets the day of the event will be $18.

— American-Statesman staff