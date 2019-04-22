Mere weeks after it's christening, Hodgetown hosted its first church worship service on Easter Sunday.

Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo welcomed all of the city to share an Easter service at the ballpark, after a staff member suggested a non-traditional venue for the sacred Sunday.

"We are willing to go outside of the wall of church and open the doors of the church for the community," said Andrew Hebert, Paramount Baptist Church lead pastor. "We know there are people who may not feel comfortable in a traditional church setting. Here, they have a place where they can come and feel comfortable, but also hear about Jesus ,which is what today is all about."

Hebert estimated more than 2,000 people attended the outdoor service, some filling the stands, while others stood in the shade offered on the concourse. He also said he hopes this Easter at the Ballpark service was an inaugural event.

"The basic reason why we're here is to celebrate Jesus and what he's done for us," he said. "The message was really about the fact that we're all broken and we all need hope and Jesus offers hope to all of us.

"It doesn't matter what our background is or where we come from, he loves us. I hope everybody walks away today knowing that God loves them tremendously."