LAREDO — Leadoff batter Andrew Holsey went for 5 for 6 and scored three runs as Texas A&M International beat No. 23 Lubbock Christian University 15-10 Friday in a Heartland Conference series finale, dealing the Chaparrals their first series loss of the baseball season.

TAMIU (16-25, 7-8) took two of three from LCU (30-11, 12-3). The Chaps' lead in the Heartland Conference narrowed to one game over Rogers State (27-13, 11-4), which swept a three-game series against Newman.

The Dustdevils matched the Chaps' season high for runs allowed in a 10-9 victory Thursday, then topped it on Friday while racking up 20 hits.

Keaton Greenwalt and Will Clark hit two-run homers for LCU, and Andrew Pratt and Clark hit solo shots back to back in the fourth inning.

The Chaps' 3-hole through 6-hole hitters had good days: Hill Alexander went 3 for 5 with three RBI, Greenwalt finished 2 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Pratt was 3 for 5 with two RBI and two runs. Clark finished 2 for 4 and scored twice.

But TAMIU roughed up LCU pitcher Logan McCrummen (4-3) for nine runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. The junior righthander from Coronado was coming off a strong seven-inning start on short notice in a 3-2 victory last week against St. Edward's.

After the Dustdevils chased McCrummen, they raked Shandon Herrera for four runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Anthony Handel, Jorge Napoles and Obi Obinwa drove in three runs apiece for TAMIU.