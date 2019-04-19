The Amarillo Independent School District is continuing its policy of purchasing Chromebooks for ninth grade students, adding the effort could result in pupils keeping the devices upon completing high school. The AISD school board recently voted to approve the purchase from Dell in the amount of $889,864, through the Department of Information Resources contract, noting freshmen attending Amarillo, Caprock, Palo Duro High School and Tascosa High Schools would receive the computers.

As a means of continuing the school district's 1:1 technology initiative, officials said the school district purchases Chromebooks for ninth grade students each year. Students use the devices throughout high school and, if program attendance requirements are met, officials said each student is allowed to keep his or her Chromebook upon graduation.

"I really like the program," said Terri Lozoya, a parent of two Tascosa High School students. "There is a lot to be said for providing students with a computer that will help them complete assignments in a timely and efficient manner, while also instilling a sense of responsibility to keep up with the computer. I like the sense of ownership it establishes before it actually becomes theirs."

School district personnel said purchasing the Chromebooks via the DIR state contract reflects the best value per school district terms, conditions and specifications - stating the purchasing funds are sourced through the 2018-19 Instructional Materials Allotment.

Amarillo resident Robert Graham said the computer purchase helps students navigate a potential progress hurdle.

"I applaud our school district for being proactive in equipping our students with the tools they need to succeed," he said. "You never want a child to feel like they could be more advanced in their academic pursuits if they had been given everything they needed. Putting those computers in their hands in the ninth grade points them in the direction for success if they apply themselves."