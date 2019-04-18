In the aftermath of city officials announcing late last year the Thompson Park Pool would be permanently closed, the city's Parks and Recreation Department is developing a citywide survey to determine what the community envisions regarding an aquatic facility.

"What we're looking at next in terms of this process, is we're working on a survey that's going to ask what type of amenities citizens would you like to see," Parks and Recreation Department Director Michael Kashuba said. "We're not talking about the dollar amounts. That's a council decision. Depending on the budget council sets, we'd have to look at the priorities and match it up with the budget. We want to hear from the entire community, because different users have different needs for different kinds of parks. So we want to make sure we are reflecting that in our Parks Master Plan."

In December city officials announced due to structural issues and following numerous inspections, it was determined the pool was unsafe for future use. Officials said Thompson Park Pool opened in 1931 and served as the oldest public swimming pool in the City of Amarillo. Additionally, officials said facility inspections identified widespread deterioration of concrete and reinforcing steel in the pool’s structure, as well as evidence of corrosion in the metals within the pool walls and floors. The decision to close the pool, which is located in the North Heights community, has been met with resistance by some residents, who have called for the city to replace the Thompson Park Pool venue with a new structure.

"We recently met with a group of advocates from the North Heights community," Assistant City Manager Kevin Starbuck said. "Parks and Rec has been asked by council to come together with a survey of amenities that the community would be interested in seeing in an aquatics facility - then prioritize those amenities. That is where our next step is going, so we have some idea of what the community would like to see - something comparable to what we currently have or more of a water park like what Canyon has."

Starbuck said with the exception of golf, the biggest piece missing in all analyses is park maintenance, adding park maintenance is effectively a $7 million deficit to the city every year its being used to provide services.

"The challenge is we've got 50 other structures that are ready to meet that life expectancy time frame and we'd rather address all of them," he said. "That's where the Asset Management / Parks Master Plan offers a much clearer picture moving forward."