Raymond L. Crouch, age 91, of Waxahachie, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019 in Dallas. He was born April 1, 1928 in Waxahachie to Bob and Pearlie (Parker) Crouch. Raymond was raised in Waxahachie and graduated from Waxahachie High School. He retired from Tire Town in 1991. He enjoyed gardening, working in his flower beds and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Phillip Crouch and wife Belinda, Scott Crouch and wife Lisa, Kim Butler and John R. Crouch; six grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Bobbye Embry. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 59 years, Betty Crouch; son, David Bevels; two granddaughters and two sisters, Neita Hudson and Mary Beth Sprinkle.

Graveside service and interment will be 2 PM Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Forreston Cemetery with Heath Sims officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas 75165. (972)937-2211