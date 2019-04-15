MATHIS - A 7-year-old boy visiting Lake Corpus Christi State Park with his family was found deceased on Sunday.

San Patricio County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the lake to help locate Beau Henderson from Johnson City. Henderson was with his family at the fishing pier at Catfish Cove area.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the boy wondered off back to the family's campsite, but never arrived.

Authorities were called in to help locate the child.

Members of the State Park, Game Wardens, Department of Public Safety and San Patricio County deputies assisted in the search. Bee County Sheriff's Office assisted with their drone and Refugio County Sheriff's Office sent the K9 search team. Several other volunteers joined in the search.

Henderson's little body was eventually recovered from the water near the family's campsite. He apparently drowned by the waters edge, Rivera said.

The case is under investigation.