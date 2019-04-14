The Texas Attorney General's office prosecuted 97 defendants for numerous voter fraud violations between 2005 and 2017. Using a criminal justice grant from Gov. Greg Abbott's office, the OAG's Election Fraud Unit prosecuted 33 defendants for a total of 97 election fraud violations in 2018.

In February of 2018, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a significant voter fraud initiative and addressed key problems and policy areas related to election law, but these problems don't seem to have touched Amarillo.

"There are so many safeguards in place that people have no idea about. We take what we do very, very seriously," said Shannon Lackey, Randall County elections administrator. "We have laws statewide that help protect all voters. Everyone that registers to vote, their information is verified. There are other counties in the state that use a third-party vendor and simply upload to the system (but) we don't do that.

"If there's a discrepancy, we get that flag immediately. I believe that helps safeguard our voters."

In addition to protecting individual voters from fraud, Lackey said cast ballots are also protected from cyber threats.

"At no time are any of the voting devices ever connected to the Internet, for any reason," she said. "Our PCs that we run our election tally on at the end of the night, they're not allowed to be connected to the Internet ever."

"There have been some cases where they can point to voter fraud in Texas; however, it's not widespread," said Melynn Huntley, Potter County elections administrator. "The election officials in the (Texas) Panhandle do a really good job of staying current."

Huntley attributes the lack of widespread voter fraud to the system-wide technological safeguards in place.

"When you vote at one location, it alerts every other location in town that you've already voted, so you can't go from one site to a another site and cast a second ballot," she said. "And when someone registers to vote, it ties to a Social Security number or a Texas driver's license -- we stay on top of all of our records."

Huntley said statewide records update when a registered voter changes their address and the counties are notified.

"When somebody moves from one county to another and they update their (address), they're removed through the state's system from whatever county they (were in)," she said. "We also check for duplicates just in case they weren't removed; we're constantly checking for duplicates."

Huntley said her office is also notified if a Potter County registered voter moves to another state.

"We're tracking people all over the place," she said.

Just like Randall County, Huntley said she's never had a case of voter fraud in Potter County.

"The closest I ever came (to a case of voter fraud) was during the 2016 presidential election. We had a voter who showed up to a poll to vote and he wasn't in the poll book," she said.

Huntley said her office was contacted by officials at the polling place to further investigate.

"Our records showed that he was dead through the Death Master File, which means Social Security said he's dead," she said. "We were stunned because we never had a dead person vote."

Through signature matches to previous voting records, they were able see that the man presenting to vote, voted in previous elections. Huntley said a judge allowed the man to vote with a provisional ballot while his case was further investigated.

"It turns out, his identity had been stolen," she said, "and the person who stole it died as him in another state.

"That is my one and only case of voter fraud that didn't turn out be voter fraud."

Provisional measures

Huntley said provisional ballots are used if a problem arises when a person presents themselves to vote at a polling place.

"That gives us the time to investigate if anything seems out of place," she said.

Though the investigation can take up to seven days after an election, Huntley said accepted provisional ballots do count.

"The actual, official count is the one that we do after everything is in," she said. "If we had a close race, we would see how many provisional ballots are waiting, because they could change the outcome."

The Early Voting Ballot Board even has security checks for those ballots turned in by mail, Huntley said.

"We compare the application signature where they applied to vote by mail to the signature on the envelope that comes in on the ballot," she said. "If the signatures do not match, and they have reason to believe that it was not the person who was supposed to be voting, that ballot is rejected and we are required to send a letter stating that their ballot was rejected for signature."

Huntley said those ballots would then be sent to the OAG, but depending on the circumstances, the investigation would not end with a criminal charge.

Additionally, the board also looks for evidence that the mail-in ballot has not been tampered with.

"We have so many checks to make sure that it's a real person that's voting and that it's the person who is supposed to be voting," she said.

Texans are allowed to register to vote in an election up to 30 days prior to the election in the county in which they reside. Texas laws require a government ID to vote at the polls on election day. Those without government ID may still be allowed to vote provided they sign an affidavit and present a birth certificate, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or voter registration certificate.

You cannot register to vote online. Residents of Potter and Randall counties may vote at any polling place in their respective counties. Find polling places at pottercountyvotes.com and randallvote.com

In Amarillo, early voting is April 22-April 30, excluding the weekend, and the general election is Saturday, "May the fourth be with you" May 4. On election day, the Don Harrington Discovery Center will have special "Star Wars" election ballots for children who accompany their parents to cast their ballot.