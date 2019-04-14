PlainsCapital promotes Lubbock employees

PlainsCapital Bank recently promoted multiple employees in Lubbock.

Olga Sifuentes has been promoted to vice president, consumer loan officer. She is responsible for the development, growth and maintenance of key business relationships with customers and prospective clients for the bank’s West Texas region. Sifuentes has worked for PlainsCapital for 12 years. She earned a degree in finance from Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business and is currently enrolled in the university’s School of Banking. Sifuentes serves with the United Way Lubbock Program Review, and as a trustee for the Museum of Texas Tech University Association. She previously served as vice president of scholarships for Financial Women in Texas and also volunteered at the South Plains Food Bank. Sifuentes offices at PlainsCapital’s 50th Street and University Avenue location.

Bretton Villarreal has been promoted to assistant vice president, real estate loan officer. He is responsible for developing and servicing a variety of commercial and consumer residential real estate loans, and also serves on the bank’s culture committee. Villarreal joined the bank in 2015 as a credit analyst. He graduated from West Texas A&M University in 2015 with a degree in finance, and currently serves in stewardship review for United Way. Villarreal offices at PlainsCapital’s 50th Street and University Avenue location.

Monica Valderaz has been promoted to assistant vice president. Currently, she serves as a dispute supervisor who oversees debit card disputes and assists with alerting the fraud department on cards that are compromised. A 20-year veteran of the bank, Valderaz offices at the location on Fourth Street. She attended Texas Tech University, and volunteers her time with Meals on Wheels, the financial literacy program at Alderson Elementary and also serves as vice president of North Ridge PTA.

