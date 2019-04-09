The Texas Tech Red Raiders will come home from Minneapolis on Tuesday not as champions, but as the next best thing: Texas Tech legends.

The dreams of a team, a campus, a city and I daresay a basketball title-starved state died Monday night in front of 72,000 screaming fans in an NFL stadium, Virginia's 85-77 overtime victory denying the Red Raiders their first national championship. Years from now, you'll remember where you were on that Monday night, feel the pain all over again, swell with pride regardless.

You'll trade anguished stories with the fella you bump into wearing the Tech-emblem polo. Shared laments about how the Red Raiders would have won that title had shot-blocker deluxe Tariq Owens not suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Final Four that compromised him playing for all the marbles two nights later. About how he took treatment non-stop for 48 hours, went out there and gave it a go anyway.

You'll recite details to kids and grandkids that, even with Owens on a bad wheel, even with the Red Raiders trailing most of the game, even with All-American Jarrett Culver feeling the weight of a city on his shoulders, Chris Beard's guys made one last charge.

Contributions came from all over. With Tech's top dog struggling, Brandone Francis helped a buddy out and scored 17 points. Lighten up, Francis, the Cavaliers had to be thinking, when the Dominican guard heated up from long range. Davide Moretti showed up again, and freshman Kyler Edwards had his moments.

They were down 10, looked like they were powerless, finally, to pull it off, but here they came again, undaunted.

And the pain will surface all over again as you recall how the Red Raiders grasped their glory and had it melt in their hands.

They were that close and couldn't close it out.

Not after Culver slipped past a defender for a left-handed layup with 35 seconds left in regulation, thrusting Tech in front. Not after man mountain Norense Odiase made both ends of a one-and-one for a 68-65 lead and the clock down to 22 seconds.

Not after super-duper, final-year import Matt Mooney swished a go-ahead 3, then reluctantly rose up amid three defenders and got a little shot to fall underneath that made it 73-70 Tech with three minutes from the finish line in overtime. That Moon Swag, you'll say with a knowing nod to those who watched him, he was somethin' else, right?

You'll remember that Virginia swingman De'Andre Hunter made the 3 that sank Tech for keeps — that was his fourth from long range — and it'll feel like it was his 10th. And you'll tell the kids that a healthy Owens would have gotten to some of those. Heck, at least one.

The hurt will subside, and in its place will go the names. Go down the list. Owens and Odiase. Culver, Mooney and Moretti. Tech royalty, all.

The gravity of this surreal ride hit me Saturday night after the Red Raiders KO'ed Michigan State in the Final Four. Tech was going to be the first men's basketball program from Texas since Phi Slama Jama to play for the national title, with a chance to be the first men's national champion from the Lone Star State since Texas Western's game-changing Glory Road team in 1966.

That elevates the Red Raiders, even in defeat. You can put them in the same sentence not with names of other universities, but with legendary teams known by sobriquets.

The basketball world will move on. Around here, these guys will be remembered forever.