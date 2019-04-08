Congratulations to head coach Chris Beard and the Texas Tech basketball team on reaching today’s NCAA men’s basketball national championship game. It is a rare moment that should be treasured. Winning five games over the past three weeks against quality opponents is no easy shakes, as evidenced by the fact that only one other team has done the same thing, so congratulations also are in order for today’s opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Red Raiders’ win over Michigan State on Saturday in the national semifinals was historic and was enjoyed by fans across the city and West Texas. Unfortunately, after the 10-point win had been secured, a very small percentage of Tech fans stained the local post-game celebration with actions unbecoming to any true fan of any program.

Let’s remember a couple of things here. First, Tech has not won anything other than the right to play for the national title. The win against Michigan State, hard-fought and well-deserved as it was, only guaranteed the team the right to play again today. There is never any reason for criminal mischief and vandalism to accompany a celebration. It is not how Texas Tech wants to be represented nor is it how the city of Lubbock wants to be portrayed on national media.

Second, this is not who we are as an institution of higher learning and as a part of the country where doing the right thing and being respectful are part of our character. The small contingent of trouble-makers unfortunately got considerable attention in the media, detracting in some respects from one of the most memorable moments in Tech athletic history.

The championship game begins at 8:20 p.m. today. Sometime around 10:30 p.m., we will know if the Red Raiders are national champs or national runners-up. Regardless of which one it is, everyone should be proud in the moment. This team has represented Tech and all of West Texas with not just a ferocious competitive spirit, but also with class and dignity and sportsmanship. These are the marks of Fearless Champions, no matter what the final scoreboard says tonight.

So, whether Tech wins or loses, enjoy the game, savor the moment and celebrate the achievement. If Tech is fortunate enough to claim the championship, do these things with even greater enthusiasm. But, please, act like you’ve been there before, even if you haven’t. Respect other people. Respect others’ property. And most of all, respect and remember the institution and/or region you represent. Let’s live up to the high expectations Texas Tech students and West Texan people have always had for themselves.

Texas Tech and Lubbock are on the national stage. The Red Raider basketball team has demonstrated in a powerful way it has been ready for the moment. Now, let Red Raider fans show the same thing because a lot of people will be watching, some of whom will be expecting the worst based on what they witnessed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This moment has been almost six months in the making. It has brought Red Raider fans together in a way unseen in a long time. It has even brought people across Texas together in a remarkable way. Defeating Virginia will be a tall order, yet this team has been up to every challenge so far. We wish Tech the best in its game tonight, and we wish all fans will celebrate the outcome in a way that shows everyone watching the best side of Red Raider fans.