FRIDAY

Lubbock Uncorked: 4-9 p.m., American Windmill Museum, 1701 Canyon Lake Drive. Cost: pre-sale tickets are $30. Information: 761-7000. Celebrate the culture of grape-growing and wine-making in the Lubbock area, and taste wine and food from all over the state.

APRIL 30

TTU Small Business Expo: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17th St. Cost: free. Information: 742-3844. The expo provides business owners with a forum for building strategic partnerships through a mutual exchange of information with government agencies and business representatives.