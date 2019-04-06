A local drink and dessert shop is temporarily closed after a fire, another food truck is opening a traditional store front and a popular bakery brand is coming to Lubbock.

Happy's Shaved Ice, Bubble Tea and Smoothies

Happy's Shaved Ice, Bubble Tea and Smoothies, 1708 50th St., is temporarily closed after a fire this week.

Owner Kaydi Moreland said in a video on Facebook that the fire happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, sparked by some kind of ice shaver malfunction. The interior is damaged, and they lost a lot of product, but she said they'll re-open as soon as possible.

Happy's will open a larger second location at 11804 Indiana Ave. this summer.

It's been a rough year for restaurant fires. Jason's Deli, 4001 S. Loop 289, is also temporarily closed after a kitchen fire in February.

Now We Taco'N Taqueria

Now We Taco'N is opening a brick-and-mortar location at 1021 University Ave. They'll officially open for lunch on Monday.

The food truck has been in Lubbock for a years now, and serves authentic Mexican food at a fair price. Their tacos al pastor are fan favorites. They also do catering, and have been a regular at Two Docs Brewing Co.'s rotating food truck area.

This location across the street from Texas Tech has hosted a few businesses in recent years. It was most recently a different taco shop.

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will open Saturday at 114 W. Loop 289 Suite 100, next to Cantina Laredo.

Smallcakes is a franchise founded in Overland Park, Kansas by Jeff Martin, who has appeared on Food Network's "Cupcake Wars" multiple times.

The shop will have 18 cupcake flavors a day, as well as cookies and brownies. They also offer signature ice cream flavors. Some menu items combine the confections, like the cupcake smash - two scoops of ice cream with a cupcake on top.

I'm dying to try the Crazy Zoo Cookie cupcake. It's a vanilla bean cake filled with marshmallow, topped with buttercream frosting and a frosted animal cracker on top. This opens over my birthday weekend - I may try more than one flavor.

Sarah Self-Walbrick is the business reporter at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Have a business tip? Contact Sarah at 766-8754 or sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com.