There is no getting around it. Today marks the biggest game in Texas Tech men’s basketball history. Save the arguments for social media. Reaching the Final Four has something of a Holy Grail quality to it. Granted, it still takes two wins before Chris Beard and Co. consider the job done, but it’s a moment worth pausing over and enjoying.

Remember back in October? Those who specialize in such things predicted this team would have to work its way up to also-ran status. Suddenly, there was the great start with six wins and a Hall of Fame Classic title before December had even arrived. The team remained unbeaten until five days before Christmas.

It was then the Red Raiders took on No. 2-ranked Duke at Madison Square Garden and held its own. Tech lost 69-58, but the team learned plenty from the setback, which is how good December teams become great April teams.

The last real bump in the road came in late January with the three-game Big 12 Conference skid against Iowa State, Baylor and Kansas State, three teams that also qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Tech did not lose again until its first game in the Big 12 postseason tournament, and, as it turned out, that wasn’t such a bad thing. In an alternate reality, we can only wonder what might have happened had the Raiders pounded for three straight days and won three consecutive games in the Big 12 tourney grind. Would there have been an impact on stamina?

Instead, this team regrouped and beat its first three NCAA tourney opponents by double-digit margins. This includes a 19-point win over regional semifinal foe Michigan, which had been ranked as high as No. 2 in the country after winning its first 17 games. Against Tech, the Wolverines didn’t make 17 baskets (finishing 16 of 49 from the floor).

A week ago today, the Raiders, who had played in their first-ever regional final a year earlier, broke through against top-seeded Gonzaga. Again, lock-down defense was the team’s hallmark, especially down the stretch. So now it’s official – this team has gone where no previous Red Raider team had gone before. Reaching the Final Four is incredible, representing the culmination of three weeks of work and bringing together four unique storylines, of which at least one (and sometimes more) is completely unexpected.

Today’s national semifinal against Michigan State represents nothing less than a two-and-a-half-hour commercial for Texas Tech, Lubbock and West Texas. It is an opportunity to showcase a marvelously talented basketball team as well as an incredible institution of higher education. It’s marketing and recognition and all of those buzzwords we hear too often rolled up into one. Former Texas Tech President Lauro Cavazos called athletics the university’s show window, and others at Tech through the year have called it the front porch. In other words, athletic programs often serve as the first point of reference and engagement for many students.

Texas Tech has been playing basketball since 1925. Today, some 94 years later, this edition of the Red Raiders will play in the Final Four. It has taken a long time for this moment to arrive. We salute the team for its effort, determination and will in bringing it about, we salute Tech students past, present and future who will revel in being a part of this, and we salute Red Raider fans who have given this program their all for so many years.

Welcome to the front porch. Enjoy the view.