NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Resource Center hosts

health fair Saturday

A community health fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road.

The free event will include health resources, activities for the whole family and screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and vision. Flu, hepatitis A and B, pneumococcal, tetanus booster and HPV vaccinations will also be available to those who bring shot records.

The event will include information on multilingual health navigators, low-cost health clinics, health insurance and mental health.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Animal Center to offer

free vaccinations, microchips

The Austin Animal Center will offer free rabies vaccines and microchips for dogs and cats from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Richard Moya Park, 10001 Burleson Road.

The event is open to all Travis County residents. Dogs must be on a leash, and cats and puppies must be in carriers.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Workshops offered

on irrigation controllers

Austin Water will host a workshop on irrigation controllers at 10 a.m. Saturday and April 20 at the Waller Creek Center, 625 E. 10th St.

Attendees can learn how controllers work and hidden features that can help save water and money. Participants will also practice programming a controller similar to the one in their yard and learn efficient scheduling strategies.

The event is free, but registration is required by calling 521-974-3517 or emailing wwip@austintexas.gov.

LAKEWAY

Volunteer to make

greenbelt 'Wildfire Ready'

The Lakeway Wildfire Committee, Lakeway Parks and Recreation Department and Lake Travis Fire Rescue will host the spring Wildfire Ready Workday from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Volunteers will meet at the greenspace next to 224 Sailmaster St., and will work in an area of the Hamilton greenbelt. Bring work gloves and wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and sturdy closed-toe shoes suitable for hiking. Sunscreen, insect repellent, hats and safety glasses are recommended.

Beverages and fruit will be provided. A pizza lunch for all volunteers will take place after.

Children and teens will need a waiver signed by a parent, available at lakeway-tx.gov/wildfireevents.

ROUND ROCK

Chisholm Trail Day

takes place Saturday

The Williamson Museum on the Chisholm Trail, 8 Chisholm Trail, will host Chisholm Trail Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The free family event will feature chuck wagon cooking, live music, living history demonstrations, western crafts and activities for all ages, such as stamping a bandana, churning butter and learning how to lasso. A cowboy breakfast will be available for $3, and other food will be available during the event.

The event will celebrate the second anniversary of the opening of the museum and the 152nd anniversary of the start of the Chisholm Trail.

CEDAR PARK

Seminar on turning

a hobby into a business

The Cedar Park Public Library, at 550 Discovery Blvd., will host a Score seminar titled “Turn Your Hobby Into a Business” at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Presenter Hamid Yazdanpanah will discuss reasons to turn a hobby into a business, self-awareness, methods to research products/services, finding and creating funding, social media marketing, sales and strategy.

Registration is required at conta.cc/2YLE931.

GEORGETOWN

Guitar Ensemble has benefit

for young artists program

The Austin Bella Corda Guitar Ensemble will perform a family friendly benefit concert for the Young Performing Artist Program at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

The free show will include songs from the Renaissance and Baroque periods, modern works and folk arrangements performed on classic guitar. Donations will be accepted.

The Young Performing Arts Program is a project of Austin Creative Alliance that provides precollege musicians training, experience and educational support.

SMITHVILLE

Master Gardeners session

about year-round greenhouses

A lunch and learn session from the Texas Master Gardeners Association will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the First National Bank of Bastrop, 312 Main St.

Master Gardener Rick Gast will talk about the advantages of having a greenhouse year-round and has invited the group to his home to see his greenhouse and share info about his greenhouse.

— American-Statesman staff