Amid pointed disagreement, the Texas Senate gave final approval Wednesday to letting state-licensed professionals decline to serve people based on religious objections.

Democrats said Senate Bill 17 was a shameful attempt to allow discrimination against gay, lesbian and transgender Texans under the guise of religious practice.

"This is going to be a seminal moment in the history of this state, by saying that people can discriminate against someone because of their sexual orientation," said Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, adding that using religion to justify discrimination is an old ploy.

"Our religious beliefs have been perverted by some people in this country, and I think this is a perversion right now," West said.

But the author of SB 17 — Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock — said his bill was intended to "give a voice to those of faith that ... is being silenced through state-sponsored discrimination in policies and laws."

"It's an attack on the very fiber of where we used to be as a country, where we had a moral absolute standard that we seem to have tossed to the wind as the secular world becomes more and more active in making sure that those voices are silenced," Perry said.

"These are not my rules that I live by. These are the rules that I believe a sovereign creator gave us for the betterment of society, and the further we get between us and those rules, the more we as a society suffer," he said.

Texas licenses about 150 professions such as lawyers, doctors, pharmacists and barbers.

SB 17 would prohibit state licensing agencies from adopting rules that limit a professional’s free exercise of religion. That includes denying or revoking a license for actions taken according to a “sincerely held religious belief.”

Licensed medical professionals would be required to provide treatment to prevent death or serious injury, and SB 17 would not apply to police officers and other licensed emergency personnel.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said SB 17, one of his top 30 priority bills, was an important step toward preserving religious liberty.

“Senate Bill 17 will ensure that no Texan will ever have to choose between their job and their faith," Patrick said in a written statement.

But Sen. Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso, said the bill was a misguided attempt to excuse discrimination that will "take us back to those days when people used religion to deny other people the same opportunities that we all want to have."

SB 17 next goes to the Texas House, which has not begun work on a similar bill.