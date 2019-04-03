Amarillo city officials have approved a tax rebate initiative they said is designed to assist BSA Hospital with Harrington Cancer Center relocation and expansion plans.



During Tuesday's city council meeting the body unanimously approved a Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement between the two entities, adding if BSA Hospital met all of the requirements, the city would rebate the real and business property taxes at the following levels: Years one through three 90 percent, four through six 70 percent, seven and eight 60 percent and nine and 10 - 50 percent.

Officials said the relocation and expansion effort, which is one of many capital projects under consideration by BSA's parent company, Ardent Health Services, would involve 5.71 acres on the southeast corner of Wallace Boulevard and S. Coulter Street.

"The current location was opened in 1981, has 70 employees with an estimated payroll of $12 million, is a little less than 50,000-square-feet and is on the tax rolls for $3 million," Andrew Freeman, the city's director of Planning and Development Services, said. "Part of this process is they plan on retaining that facility and plan on using it for hospital operations, allowing them to expand in other areas to consolidate some of their administration staff. That will remain on the tax rolls moving forward."

Freeman said the new location would retain the 70 employees from the existing operation, add seven new employees and an additional $600,000 to the payroll. The proposal calls for a 50,000-square-foot site with a $20 million investment into the building and $6.7 million for the machinery and equipment. It is currently assessed at a little over $300,000 on the tax rolls, per Freeman. The agreement outlines the facility would house radiation therapy treatment rooms, state of the art treatment technology and methodologies, a technology corridor, new infusion bays, strategic and flexible meeting collaboration spaces, as well as improved spaces for patients, family and visitors.

"The purpose of this agreement is to encourage this project to move forward," Freeman said. "There are deadlines to keep the project moving. The building permit would have to be issued by the end of 2019 and they would need a certificate of occupancy by December 2021 in order to receive the rebate as proposed."