Advocates for death row inmate Rodney Reed last week launched a postcard writing campaign that has begun filling up Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz's inbox and mailbox.

“Grant Rodney Reed a new trial,” the letters read.

Organized by Reed’s brother, Rodrick Reed, the campaign seeks to re-examine the case against Reed, who has declared his innocence in the decades since his conviction for the 1996 strangulation murder of Stacey Stites in the Bastrop area.

“We want to petition Bryan Goertz to do the right thing here,” said Rodrick, who leads the Reed Justice Initiative. “Justice is about the truth. Let all the evidence speak for itself. That is how the truth will be brought to light. Let the evidence point to the true murderer(s). Let the evidence convict the right men and prove that none of the evidence points to my brother.”

Already, the letters have been flowing in to Goertz’s office — 74 as of Monday, Goetz said. The first was from Roderick Reed, who asked for a meeting with the district attorney to discuss a new trial.

“Of the people who signed these postcards, some are constitutionally conservative Republicans, some are progressive liberal Democrats, some are completely sure of my brother's innocence of this crime, others not so much,” Roderick wrote to Goertz in the letter. “However, one thing that each and every person who signed a postcard has in common is the belief that my brother deserves a new trial.”

Goertz, however, says the authority to grant Reed a new trial does not rest in his hands.

“Postcards are not a recognized procedural vehicle to effect change in a case that’s on appeal,” Goertz said. “This strategy is not going to affect the outcome of the Rodney Reed case. The only thing that can give him a new trial is the appellate system. I don’t have the authority to give him a new trial.”

Reed supporters, along with Reed’s defense attorneys, assert that Reed’s case deserves DNA testing of crime scene evidence.

In 2017, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected Reed's request for DNA testing in an 8-0 ruling, saying problems with the chain of custody of the physical evidence — or the handling of the evidence by attorneys over the years — raised questions about contamination and doubts that DNA testing would produce reliable results. Reed’s attorneys then brought the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the Texas court misinterpreted the state DNA law’s chain-of-custody language, which requires testing to be done on evidence that has not been tampered with.

That bid was rejected by the Supreme Court last summer in a decision delivered without comment.

Reed’s advocates and attorneys have also challenged various facts presented in the case, including Stites’ original time of death. They also point to the possibility that Stites’ fiancé at the time of the murder, Jimmy Fennell, who was a police officer, could be responsible for her killing.

Last year, Fennell was released six months early from a 10-year prison sentence for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman in his custody as a Georgetown police officer in 2007.

“I don’t think there’s an innocent man on death row,” Goertz said of Reed. “If I did, I would be all over that doing whatever I could do, but I don’t think that’s the case."