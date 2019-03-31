• DT Construction, 6810 Milwaukee Ave., No. 400, Korean BBQ Grill, $775,000
• Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. No. 18, apartments 12 units, 11,654 sq. feet, $640,970
• Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. No. 22, apartments eight units, 7,301 sq. feet, $401,555
• Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. No. 31, apartments six units, 11,654 sq. feet, $640,970
• Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. No. 32, apartments eight units, 7,301 sq. feet, $401,555
• Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. No. 33, apartments eight units, 7,301 sq. feet, $401,555
• WR Construction, 602 Indiana Ave., alteration to fourth floor at University Medical Center, $838,000