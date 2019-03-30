Leland’s of Stephenville is a branch of Leland’s Barns & Sheds and first opened in 2012.

After the previous owner was involved in a bad motorcycle accident, Leland’s of Stephenville was taken over on Sept. 21, 2018 by Michael Maxwell.

Maxwell was first approached by the vice president of the company to take on the job as the operations manager for the metal building division, Stallion Buildings, but after the accident with the previous owner, Leland’s of Stephenville was shut down.

That's when Maxwell decided to take the company into his own hands.

“The customers and the people and the community were seeing that this place was temporarily shut down and I was thinking about that, so I approached corporate and I said, ‘Hey, why don't you guys send me out there? We’ll figure out what we’re going to do next but we need to open up house and we need to take care of these customers [and] let everybody know that we're still alive in Stephenville,’ and so they agreed to that,” he said.

There are three main companies that Maxwell represents: Leland’s Barns & Sheds, Stallion Buildings and Leland’s Cabins.

“We use highest quality products. We build them like a house,” he said.

Maxwell said he has been “working his tail off” and that he now has 1,700 likes on the Leland’s of Stephenville Facebook page.

“Things have been taking off,” he said. “We’re still in the early stages. It’s like restarting a company from the ground up, so it’s been a lot of work, a lot of devotion and a lot of time.”

He works six days a week and around 60-70 hours a week, but he says “it’s worth it.”

“Things are good and I can boast and I can say that I am succeeding in getting this company back up and running and out of the grave,” he said.

He also said he will donate a shed or a barn to the Moo-La Fest, scheduled to take place this summer, that will be used to sell tickets and wristbands.

Maxwell said one of the things he loves about Leland’s is that they’re a Christian-based company. He also said that “Leland himself,” the original owner, has an orphanage in Puerto Rico and a percentage of their income goes to different charities.

“We're real big in giving back, but as far as the product, customer service has gotta be number one; it’s the reason why I came to work here,” he said.

Leland’s of Stephenville’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“We’re out to serve the community. My goal is to let the community know that this place is under new management,” he said. “If they want quality, they come here. One of the reasons why I came to work for these companies is because of their quality of product and also, their quality of service.

“No other competitor can beat us. Customers choose us. If they do their homework, they’ll choose us, but you can’t lose with going with Leland’s,” he added.