Van Alstyne ISD attendance lines have moved for the 2019-2020 school year.

• Students whose address is North of FM 121 will attend Bob and Lola Elementary (Sanford Park)

• Students whose address is South of FM 121 will attend John and Nelda Partin Elementary (Georgetown)

• Anyone who has an FM 121 address will attend the New Elementary.

• East of town the attendance line moves slightly South of FM 121 starting at Emily Lane for transportation purposes.

If you have any questions regarding which elementary your student will attend, please call or e-mail:

Lannie Barnes, Transportation Director

lbarnes@vanalstyneisd.org 903-482-8818