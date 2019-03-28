BENAVIDES - Code Compliance Officer Moore and Chief Corey Martinez presented Rick and Terri Ruiz with the Benavides Beautiful Yard of the Month award. The Ruiz family lives at 834 Eagle Drive.

According to the Benavides police, the Ruiz family keeps their yard beautifully manicured and maintained, and is always a treat to passersby.

The Ruiz family received a $100 Visa gift card, sponsored by David and Marla Garza as well as a Beautiful Yard of the Month sign to place in their front lawn, for 30 days of bragging rights.