Woof, woof, Austin. After the South by Southwest festivals wrapped up last week, the dogs finally had their gala Saturday, when hundreds turned out for the 20th Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk, the largest canine parade in the city.

German shepherds. Chihuahuas. Mastiffs. Bulldogs. Puggles. Poodles. Pooches of all shapes and sizes met up for the event, which started with a one-mile loop around Lady Bird Lake and ended with a finish-line festival.

Sheri Soltes, founder of Service Dogs Inc., the event's organizer, called it “Disneyland for Dogs,” and it certainly appeared that way. Vendors lined the American-Statesman parking lot, handing out free dog food and treats to participants; conducting raffles for airline flights and concert tickets; and directing a costume contest.

It’s the “doggiest day in Austin,” Soltes said.

The festival and dog walk, a tradition since 1999, is the largest fundraiser for Service Dogs Inc., which provides free service dogs to Texans who are wounded veterans or survivors of domestic violence. The organization also offers service dogs to those who are deaf, have hearing problems or face other debilitating conditions.

“We use dogs from animal shelters, rescue groups and dogs who didn’t quite finish their training at guide dog schools, so we are giving them a second chance,” Soltes said. “We turn strays into stars.”

Soltes said it costs about $45,000 to train and maintain a service dog throughout its working life.

“I’ve lived in Austin a couple years, and I love the dog-friendly community, love to support local charities,” said Victoria Wilde, who brought Moby and Alaska, her two retired racing Greyhounds. “I think this is awesome that they have been putting this on the past couple years. I’m just loving it.”

The theme of this year's event was "high school reunion," so lots of dogs were sporting neon, tutus and jean jackets — a nod to the 1980s, when many of the humans attending Saturday were in high school.

Miss Sophia, a terrier with an impressive social media presence, wore a poodle skirt and motorcycle jacket decorated with buttons and patches. She is renowned for her work at St. David’s HealthCare rehabilitation centers and also sings and dances, said her owner, chaplain Elizabeth Gibson.

“We believe in service dogs,” Gibson said. “I work in rehab, and it’s huge to have service dogs in people’s lives.”

Saturday’s event happened to coincide with National Puppy Day, which made for quite the uplifting social media feed. Before the walk started, the hundreds of pups and their owners gathered to pose for a giant drone photo that will be submitted for the Guinness Book of World Records category of “biggest group photo of people and their dogs.” So far, Los Angeles holds the record with a shot of 108 dogs and their owners.

"I can tell you right know, based on the previous world record and just looking out at the crowd, we have more than doubled the previous world record,” said KXAN-TV meteorologist Jim Spencer, an announcer at Saturday's event. “This is going to be a new Guinness World Record.”

BARKING NEWS: Austin’s largest dog walk starts at 10 a.m. downtown. Hundreds of dogs of all shapes and sizes are down at the@statesman lot. Sheri Soltes, founder of Service Dogs, Inc., tells us about the event today and how it helps support service dogs.pic.twitter.com/GYboN6pswN

— Mary Huber (@marymhuber)March 23, 2019