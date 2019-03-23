Of the 58 people indicted by Grayson County grand jurors this week, 23 face methamphetamine related charges. The list of indictments was released by the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Jeremy Clure, 24, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Charles Tarver, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Walter Leutert, 43, of Shepherd — failure to appear;

Oscar Aleman, 26, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and driving while intoxicated third or more offense;

Kevin Johnson, 52, of Sherman — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Gary Bailey, 58, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Michael Parum II, 20, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Daniel Steelman, 34, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth):

James Duckworth, 33, of Pottsboro — assault family members and household members;

Bryan Jones, 34, of Sherman — theft of property;

Curtis Mooney, 32, of Gainesville — theft of property;

Daniel Duran, 29, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Nina Milner, 42, of Sadler — assault causing bodily injury and injury to a child or elderly person with intent to cause serious bodily injury;

Adrian Keaton, 39, of Dension — two count of obstruction or retaliation;

Andrew Pruitt, 23, of Denison — escape while arrested;

Brian White, 23, of Anna — one count of engage in organized criminal activity and five of burglary of a habitation;

Larry Culverhouse, 32, of Anna — one count of engage in organized criminal activity and five of burglary of a habitation;

Jesscka Duff, 36, of Anna — one count of engage in organized criminal activity and five of burglary of a habitation;

Richard Harrison, 45, of Ravenna — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ethan Johnson, 20, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Gabriel Tello, 21, of Plano — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Russell Taylor, 44, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated third or more offense;

Brandi Harbin, 42, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated third or more offense;

Danae Hernandez, 29, of Denison — obstruction and continuous violence against family;

Robin Morgan, 23, of Sherman — credit or debit card abuse;

Shawn Schory, 39, of Wills Point — possession of a controlled substance (methe) and fraudulent use of identification;

Brittani Newton, 30, of Colbert, Oklahoma — fraudulent use of identification;

Daniel Simmons, 35, of Sherman — psc (meth);

Mary Norman, 30, of Tom Bean — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth); possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (buprenorphine) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (tramadol);

Andrew Pruitt, 23, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth), injury to a child or elderly person intentional bodily injury and evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Charles Tarver, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Michael Brewer, 49, of Bridgeport — aggravated robbery;

Constance Dehorney, 35, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Collin Denison, 19, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge a fire arm;

Levi Merworth, 32, of Savoy — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Christina Young, 24, of Pottsboro — one count of debit or credit card abuse and four counts of fraudulent use of identification;

Cheri Stults, 53, of Gainesville — credit card abuse;

Vijalon Mask, 19, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Felicia McGee, 32, of Van Alstyne — insurance fraud;

Mary Bell, 32, of Van Alstyne — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Eric Tennison, 33, of Durant, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Dion Henderson, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol) and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana);

Luis Hernandez Jr., 46, of San Antonio —stalking;

Rakeem Polk, 19, of Garland — burglary of a habitation;

Karlos Torres, 37, of Wylie — theft of property;

Stephen Kroupa, 60, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Hycint Azubuike, 34, of Sherman — assault family member and retaliation;

Jesse Winchester, 43, of Denison — driving while intoxicated third or more offense;

Terrance Phillips, 41, of Sherman — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Shawn Forster, 43, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Cherelle Cleveland, 37, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Kalan Richardson, 32, of Temple — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance(heroin);

Wilmer Lopez, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Freedom Demoure, 17, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Gina Arismendez, 25, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Christopher Moncrief, 30, of Collinsville — possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and abandon or endanger a child criminal neglect;

Patricia Brandenberger, 63, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and abandon or endanger a child criminal neglect;

Dana Titsworth, 34, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.