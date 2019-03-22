March Madness is really here. Now, I am talking about the D1 National Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh, Pa., that run from Thursday through Saturday. There is nothing like two warriors going after each other in a one-on-one battle in the toughest sport on the planet!

The Amarillo area has a strong fan base that supports this great sport and the AGN has agreed to provide some team and individual results this year. We have a Texas wrestler for Penn State that is poised to win his third National Championship. Bo Nickel, the 197 lb. senior from Allen, Texas, is also in top consideration for the Hodge Trophy, which would recognize him as the most outstanding wrestler of the year. ESPN has also scheduled some unprecedented coverage this year so be sure and check your local listings.

Don’t miss the REAL March Madness going on in Pennsylvania this weekend.

Johnny Cobb, Amarillo