EAST AUSTIN

Latinitas to host

tech summer camps

Latinitas, at 1023 Springdale Road, Building 9E, will host Summer Camp 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8 through Aug. 2 with four separate weeks of activities.

Cine Chica, where girls can analyze, direct, produce, create and edit digital media, will run July 8-12. Design Chica, where girls will create fashion and wearable tech using UX and web design, will take place July 15-19.

Power Chica, with information on entrepreneurship, social advocacy and leadership trainings, will be offered July 22-26. Participants will also create a business, social media campaign and brand.

Healthy Chica will run July 29 through Aug. 2 and will include information on health and wellness to stay active and balanced. Participants will learn about beauty, nutrition, fitness, self-image and self-care.

The cost is $200 per week, and registration is required by May 31. Need-based scholarships are available.

To register: latinitasaustin.eventbrite.com.

NORTH AUSTIN

ACC Highland expands

services at child center

Austin Community College and the YMCA of Austin announced they are expanding services at the new Child Watch Drop-In Center at ACC Highland to serve more children.

The center offers enrolled ACC students drop-in care for their children. The new, expanded services will begin Monday and include lowering the minimum age from 3 years old to 1, with special furniture and changing tables provided by the YMCA; allowing snacks except those with nut products; and family discounts, where students who enroll more than one child will be offered a 50 percent discount for the second child.

Students pay $4 per hour per child with a 50 percent discounted rate extended to additional children in a family. Children may stay for a maximum of three hours per day or up to 12 hours per week.

For more information: austincc.edu/childwatch.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Black Business Day

on Monday at Capitol

The Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce will sponsor Black Business Day with activities and sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave.

The free event will include sessions, networking and meetings with local area representatives.

Registration is required at taaacc.org.

BUDA

City to begin replacing

water meter system

The city of Buda will begin the process of installing and replacing the city’s water meter system Friday.

The city will work with Siemens Industry Inc. to install and replace the water meters. The new system will enable customers to see their consumption data in real-time as opposed to having to request their consumption data from the city. This will also give citizens control over their consumption by enabling customers to set usage alerts and leak warnings.

Residents will not need to be home during the meter changing, but technicians will check if anyone is home before starting the installation process. The project will take several months to complete; weekly updates on where meter replacements are occurring will be posted at ci.buda.tx.us/watermeterreplacement.

MCDADE

Society sets program

on Yegua Knobbs Preserve

The McDade Historical Society will host a program titled “The Unique Ecological and Archaeological Resources of Yegua Knobbs Preserve” at 7 p.m. Monday at the McDade Historical Museum, 20 Waco St.

Cristin Embree and Courtney Young will speak about the 302-acre preserve, a potential habitat for the endangered Houston toad that contains habitats such as the geology of the knobbs, rare plants and a spring-fed bog. Archaeological sites have been identified on the preserve, which are being protected and studied by the Pines and Prairies Land Trust.

— American-Statesman staff