Mother of girl found dead in duffel bag along Calif. trail charged with murder

LOS ANGELES — The mother of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones, whose body was found in a duffel bag along a trail in California this month, was charged Wednesday with murder in connection with her daughter’s slaying.

Taquesta Graham, 28, a former Long Beach resident, has been in custody without bail since March 8 on a warrant unrelated to her daughter’s death. She was extradited from Texas to California last week to answer investigators’ questions about Trinity.

Graham’s boyfriend, Emiel Hunt, 38, has also been charged with murder in the child’s death. If convicted, Hunt faces up to 55 years to life in prison. Graham faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison if convicted.

Authorities say Hunt killed Trinity on March 1 and dumped her body on the trail in Hacienda Heights.

The girl’s body was found five days later inside a large duffel bag that had been abandoned in light brush a short distance from the 60 Freeway. Her head and part of her torso were protruding from the bag. Authorities have not said how she was killed.

After the gruesome discovery, Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators sought the public’s help to identify the girl and released a sketch of her. An informant, whom police have not identified, told authorities that the sketch of the girl resembled Trinity. The person “expressed concern, but did not know the whereabouts of Trinity or her mother,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote in a news release.

Investigators looked into Graham and Hunt’s criminal histories and began searching for them as possible suspects in the case. Court records show Hunt was convicted of felony child abuse in San Diego County in 2005 and sentenced to 12 years in state prison. Graham has a prior conviction for involvement with a minor in prostitution.

Detectives at the time still weren’t positive about the girl’s identity.

On March 8, Hunt and Graham were stopped in Hunt’s black Nissan Armada at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Hudspeth County, Texas. Graham was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, and Hunt was released. After his girlfriend was arrested, Hunt drove back to California.

Detectives arrested Hunt a day later after they found him sleeping in his SUV, which was parked in a lot near San Diego International Airport. Family members met with coroner’s investigators on March 10 and formally identified the dead girl as Trinity.

— Los Angeles Times

Why Ronald Reagan’s daughter isn’t happy with Trump’s ‘MAGA’ slogan her father coined

Ronald Reagan may have been the first to popularize “Make America Great Again,” but former first daughter Patti Davis says he’d be “horrified” by what President Donald Trump has done with the slogan, Yahoo News reports.

“I think it’s taken on, obviously, a completely different meaning because what it seems to mean now is ‘let’s make America white again and racist again and small-minded again,’” says Davis in a “Through Her Eyes” interview released Tuesday.

Trump trademarked “Make America Great Again” in 2012, but it was first coined by Reagan, CNN reported.

Davis, who acknowledged she has never been a Republican, also said Reagan “would be horrified” by the state of the modern GOP, Yahoo News reported. “I think he would be heartbroken, because he loved this country a lot and he believed in this country.”

Davis, 66, an author and former actress and model, was an anti-nuclear activist opposed to many of her father’s policies during his presidency.

She is the sister of Michael Reagan, Ron Reagan and the late Maureen Reagan. Ronald Reagan died of pneumonia in 2004 and her mother, Nancy Reagan, died in 2016.

— The Sacramento Bee

Florida man attacked by a ‘crazy squirrel’ gone nuts. And it was raised by a neighbor

MIAMI — Pythons don’t do it often.

Alligators have tragically done it, but we know to be wary.

But unlike these creatures in the Florida Everglades and waterways, one pesky squirrel in Sarasota County is fighting way above its weight class.

Who knew, in Florida, we have to be on the lookout for attacking squirrels?

According to news reports, and a man with the wounds to prove it, a squirrel “has gone nuts” in the Florida town and, without provocation, attacked and bit the victim on the elbow and scratched him on the arm.

A surveillance video captured the attack.

“Frickin squirrel attacked me,” Robby Armstrong posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, a day after the rodent bit him. His security cameras caught the attack, one Armstrong said was not unusual in the neighborhood.

The squirrel, which he said was raised by his neighbors when it was a baby and then released, bit other residents. Among the other bite victims of the aggressive rodent: Armstrong’s stepson and adult members of the family that initially cared for it, News Channel 8 reported.

Armstrong had enough, he posted. “I chased him around and shot him with a BB gun about 10 times but he is still alive so be on the lookout for a crazy squirrel.”

On Wednesday, Armstrong told the Miami Herald he was “fine” and that the squirrel “is still roaming around.”

—Miami Herald