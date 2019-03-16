Vintage aircraft from World War II will make an appearance at North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field next week as part of the Collings Foundation’s “Wings of Freedom” tour. The display, which is open to the public Monday through Wednesday, will include last B-24J Liberator in flight condition.

“The strange part of this is that the B-24 was the most produced multi-engine aircraft in the United States,” Hunter Chaney, who represents the Collings Foundation, said Friday.

Despite being heavily produced, many of the aircraft were scrapped and recycled following the end of the war. The aircraft is one of only two B-24s left in flight condition. The other was designed for transport while the one one display was used as a bomber, Chaney said.

Other aircraft on display during the stop will include a B-17 Flying Fortress, P-51 Mustang and a B-25 Mitchell, the same type of bomber that was used during the Doolittle Raid on Japan in 1942.

Mike Livezey, who represents event host Rise Aviation, said the planes serve as something of a history lesson not only on aviation but on American history. Beyond the historical aspects, Livezey said he hopes the display will also highlight the importance of NTRA and its past as an Air Force base.

“A vast majority of people do not know that there is an airport in Texoma that can handle almost all kinds of aircraft from landing to takeoff,” he said.

Chaney said he hopes that the aircraft can also serve as a reminder from days gone by for veterans who may have flown in these types of aircraft during their service.

“Think of this as an interactive flying memorial for our World War II veterans,” he said. “What you see, feel and smell is directly out of 1944.”

Tours of the inside of the planes will be available on site for $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. The foundation will also offer 30-minute flights aboard the B-17 or B-24 for $450 a person and $400 for the B-25. The planes will be located outside Rise Aviation, located at 3604 Airport Dr., Denison.