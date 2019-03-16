Three separate shootings across Austin, all occurring within a four-hour span early Saturday, sent five people to the hospital with three of them seriously injured, authorities said.

The first incident, which Austin police reported just before 3 a.m., happened near the intersection of Interstate 35 and East Sixth Street, not far from South by Southwest Music Festival venues downtown.

Three men were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with gunshot wounds, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said. Two of the men had serious injuries but none of their wounds were considered life-threatening, medics said.

Police reported via Twitter that "people of interest are in custody" and described the shooting as an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing, they said.

Austin police responded to a second shooting a little more than two hours later, about 5:20 a.m., in the 2500 block of Longview Street near 25th Street in Central Austin, west of the University of Texas campus. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Then police reported a third shooting about an hour later, just after 6:20 a.m., at a Denny's restaurant in the 7100 block of Interstate 35 North, off the southbound service road at the intersection with East St. John's Avenue.

Police said the shooting occurred during an encounter between a customer and one of the restaurant employees. The customer apparently tried to leave the restaurant without paying and got into a fight with the employee, then pulled a weapon and fired several shots, police Sgt. Charles Rohre said. The employee, who was struck several times, was taken to a hospital, where he was in surgery Saturday morning but was expected to recover, Rohre said.

Police are still looking for the shooter but did not have a description to release. Several customers and employees witnessed the shooting, and investigators are reviewing security camera footage, Rohre said.

Authorities said none of shootings were related.

On Friday evening, police announced an arrest in an earlier shooting that occurred March 11. Authorities arrested a 15-year-old who they say shot and critically injured another teenager near Interstate 35 in South Austin.

The wounded teen had been taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center and remained in critical condition.

Police said the shooting suspect is a juvenile but declined to identify the teen or share any other details about the case.