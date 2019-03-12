The South Plains College men got a lot accomplished last week at the NJCAA Region V basketball tournament.

The Texans went to Abilene ranked No. 9, won semifinal and final games against teams ranked No. 4 and No. 7, and were handsomely rewarded when the national tournament bracket was announced Monday. South Plains will be the No. 2 seed in the 24-team field next week at Hutchinson, Kansas, where the Texans are defending NJCAA champions and have won three of the past 11 national titles.

"I'm pleased that we're number two," Texans coach Steve Green said. "It speaks to the strength of our schedule and to our run through the regional tournament. It speaks to the strength of our league and our region and the fact that we won it.

"I think we were in the tournament regardless, but it moved us to the top."

South Plains (26-5) has a first-round bye and will play at 6:30 p.m. March 19 against the winner of No. 15 seed Trinity Valley (27-7) and No. 18 seed Shelton State (27-6). That will be a round-of-16 game.

In last week's regional tournament, South Plains beat Temple College, Ranger College coached by Billy Gillispie and Odessa College. Odessa (27-6) and Ranger (28-3) are in the NJCAA Tournament by at-large bids as the Nos. 6 and 8 seeds.

"We're going into the tournament, I think, having played two of the probably top five or six teams in the country," Green said. "I can't imagine anybody being — maybe (top seed) Northwest Florida (State) — but I don't think anybody else will be any stronger than either one of those two teams were.

"Now, that doesn't mean we can win them, but I think we gained some confidence knowing that we can play with anybody."

Trinity Valley and Shelton State both have attention-getting victories. Trinity Valley beat Odessa 84-80 on Nov. 3, and Shelton State won at Northwest Florida State 79-78 on Jan. 3.

Trinity Valley gets 22.5 points per game from Tyson Jolly, a 6-foot-4 guard who played at Baylor last season.

SPC women

South Plains College won't have a first-round bye in the women's NJCAA Tournament that starts Monday at the Rip Griffin Center. The Lady Texans are seeded 10th in the 24-team bracket released Monday — seven spots below their ranking in the last regular-season NJCAA Top 25.

Voters made South Plains No. 1 on Feb. 12, but the Lady Texans have lost three of six games since, two to Odessa College and one to New Mexico Junior College, both conference rivals. The top eight among the 24 teams receive first-round byes.

"I thought we could be anywhere from an 8 (seed) to a 12," SPC coach Cayla Petree said, "so we're kind of right in there where I thought. I hoped for the bye, but totally understand that if you lose to the same team twice in the last 10 days, it's probably not realistic."

South Plains (28-4) opens at 4 p.m. Monday against No. 23 seed Harford Community College (31-1) from Bel Air, Maryland.

"A lot of the teams they've played, I'm not really familiar with, other than Tallahassee," Petree said. "But anyone that strings together that many wins, regardless of their strength of schedule, has to be pretty good."

The South Plains-Harford winner gets No. 7 seed Seward County (Kan.) Community College. Seward County beat South Plains 75-70 on Nov. 9 and was the only team to beat the Lady Texans in their first 26 games.

LCU men

The eight-team men's NCAA South Central Region Tournament, listed on the NCAA website as a Saturday-Sunday-Tuesday affair, has been moved to a Friday-Saturday-Tuesday format.

Generally, the No. 1 seed hosts the entire event. However, the West Texas A&M women and men both are No. 1 seeds, so the South Central regionals both are at split sites: West Texas A&M and Colorado Mesa hosting four women's teams apiece and West Texas A&M and St. Edward's hosting four men's teams apiece.

The No. 6 seed Lubbock Christian University men (20-9) will play their first-round game against No. 3 seed Colorado School of Mines (25-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Austin. That's a rematch of a season opener that LCU won 70-62 in San Antonio.

The winner plays No. 2 seed St. Edward's (27-3) or No. 7 seed Angelo State (21-8) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Austin. The Chaps dealt St. Edward's their most recent loss, 10 days ago in a Heartland Conference regular-season finale at the Rip Griffin Center.