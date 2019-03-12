The public will have its first chance to weigh in on the Texas House’s $9 billion school finance plan during a Capitol hearing on Tuesday.

Introduced last week, House Bill 3 by Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston and chair of the House Public Education Committee, would drop school property tax rates by at least four cents, direct more money to low-income students, and update and eliminate outdated elements of the state’s complex school finance formula, among other things.

The bill is expected to cost the state $9 billion over the next two years.

Here are the major components of the bill:

• Increase the base funding per student that is set in statute (basic allotment) from $5,140 to $6,030.

• Eliminate outdated formula elements, including the high school allotment and cost of education index.

• Create a teacher quality program, in which teachers would be paid more if they teach at a campus with high numbers of low-income students and if the teachers are among the best among their peers. The bill appears to require the commissioner to approve how school districts determine who their best teachers are.

• Direct an extra $780 million a year to school districts, based on the numbers of students from low-income families and who are English language learners in kindergarten through third grade, which districts can then use toward establishing full-day prekindergarten. If districts already have full-day pre-K, they can use the money for something else but must target literacy for young children.

• Drop every school district’s tax rates by four cents per $100 valuation; school districts could drop their tax rates even more because the bill would allow school districts to generate more funding on portions of their tax rates, on the so-called copper pennies, than they do now. The bill ditches Gov. Greg Abbott’s property tax relief plan for school districts which would cap school districts’ property tax revenue growth at 2.5 percent a year.

• Drop recapture payments for property wealthy school districts by allowing districts to designate more of their tax rate as a “golden pennies,” revenue generated from which aren’t subject to recapture. There is concern though that by dropping recapture payments, property wealthy school districts can keep more revenue, creating a bigger funding gap between those districts and their property-poor peers. Property-poor districts are also hurt by changes to the golden pennies because the bill would decrease the amount of revenue all districts are allowed to generate on those pennies.

• Allow property-wealthy school districts to obtain transportation funding and update the formula for which transportation funding is calculated.

• Establish funding for dyslexic students by creating an element in the school funding formula.

• Spend $100 million more to help fast-growing school districts pay for the operational expenses of opening new facilities.

• Increase funding for dual language programs, which provides instruction in English and another language, most commonly Spanish.

• Increase funding for low-income students by increasing the formula weight for it.

• Reimburse school districts if they cover the cost of students’ tutoring outside of the district.

• Expand career and technology funding to the sixth and seventh grades.

• Increases the state’s teacher minimum salary schedule. Under law, school districts can’t pay below the minimum salary schedule, and districts often pay above the schedule to be competitive. The schedule is tied to how much the state contributes to teachers’ pensions, so the state’s portion would increase.

HB 3 does not contain an across-the-board raise for classroom teachers and librarians, which the Senate is pushing in the form of Senate Bill 3. Instead, House lawmakers argue that they are passing on any increases in state funding directly to school districts, so school districts can have the flexibility to spend that money as they see fit.

HB 3 does not tie extra funding school districts can receive to students’ performance on state standardized tests. There is concern from school districts that the Senate’s school finance bill, Senate Bill 4 which contains language about tying some funding to third graders’ performance on a “reading multidimensional assessment” would do so. School districts and teachers don’t like the idea of tying much needed funding to performance on state tests, which they say aren’t a holistic or necessarily accurate measure of students’ abilities.