OKLAHOMA CITY — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders didn't go to the Big 12 basketball tournament merely to play out the string on a sub-.500 season. That's not what Brittany Brewer and Zuri Sanders had in mind, obviously.

Brewer scored 40 points and Sanders 25, career highs for the 6-foot-5 junior and 6-foot senior, and No. 9 seed Tech wiped out No. 8 seed Oklahoma 104-84 Friday night in a first-round game at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The 104-point output was a conference tournament record and marked the second time the Lady Raiders eclipsed the century mark this season.

The run might be short-lived, considering top-ranked Baylor (28-1) is next up for Tech (14-16) in a quarterfinal game Saturday, but the Lady Raiders are moving toward the end of the season on an uptick with two victories over OU in four days. Tech beat the Sooners 88-82 Tuesday in a regular-season finale.

Brewer was bothered by early foul trouble in Tuesday's game. But she played 36 minutes Friday and went 16 of 23 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and made 5 of 7 free throws. She also gathered 15 rebounds.

Sanders was 8 of 9 from the field, 9 for 11 from the line and had seven rebounds.

Big 12 freshman of the year Chrislyn Carr added 16 points for the Lady Raiders, who shot 59 percent from the field.

Oklahoma (8-22) got 20 points from Ana Llanusa and 19 apiece from Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson.

SOFTBALL

Texas Tech recorded a pair of 8-0 victories Friday on the opening day of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Tournament, downing Northern Colorado in the opening game and adding another triumph over Gardner-Webb in the nightcap.

The No. 14/15 Red Raiders improved to 21-1 for the season with Friday’s sweep and will continue tournament action today with a 4 p.m. matchup against Jacksonville State at Rocky Johnson Field.

Tech catcher Kelcy Leach hit a grand slam home run in the third inning of the opening game against Northern Colorado, powering Tech to a 7-0 lead. Jessica Hartwell also homered in the game, and Morgan Hornback pitched five scoreless innings to pick up the win and improve her season record to 3-0.

In the late game against Gardner-Webb, junior outfielder Karli Hamilton blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to give the Red Raiders all the runs they would need.

Heaven Burton’s two-run double in the second inning was part of a four-run outburst that extended Tech’s lead to 6-0 after two innings.

Tech’s Missy Zoch allowed just one hit for Gardner-Webb and had three strikeouts against one walk in five innings of work.

Hartwell, who notched her sixth home run of the season, put herself in a tie with Mike Kenney for the No. 1 spot in career home runs at 45.

Track and field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Seeking its first-ever national track team title, the Texas Tech men’s teams got off to a rocky start in Friday’s opening day of competition at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Charles Brown picked up a fifth-place finish in the long jump competition to give Tech four points, but Odaine Lewis failed to place after coming into the meet seeded fifth in the nation. Brown recorded a jump of 7.91 meters (25-feet, 11.5 inches) on his final attempt, but Lewis’ jump of 7.74 meters (25-4.75) left him in ninth place and just out of the point finishers.

As expected, Divine Oduduru qualified for today’s finals in both the 60-meter and 200-meter races, but Andrew Hudson, who was seeded second in the 200, failed to qualify for the finals in either event.

The University of Florida, one of the teams expected to challenge Tech for the national title, had three runners advance to the finals in the 60.

Oduduro’s time of 20.34 seconds in the 200 meters set a new facility record and qualified him as the top seed in today’s finals.

In the pole vault, Drew McMichael cleared 17-feet, 9.75 inches, to place 13th for his second straight All-American finish.

Tech’s chances to earn points in the 800-meter run ended when Vincent Crisp and teammate Jonah Koech collided with a Georgetown runner and stumbled in Friday’s preliminary rounds, and they finished in 13th and 14th place to miss the finals.

After Friday’s opening events in the heptathlon, Tech’s Axel Hubert sits in 15th place through four of the seven events. Hubert will compete today in the final three events of the heptathlon, starting with the 60-meter hurdles at 11:45 a.m.

Tech’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief will have a busy day today as the action continues, competing in the high jump starting at 1 p.m. and then teaming up with Odaine Lewis in the triple jump competition at 5 p.m.

Perinchief is seeded fifth in the nation in the triple jump and ninth in the high jump, while Lewis comes into the national meet with the seventh-seeded jump.

Oduduru will compete in the 200-meter finals at 6 p.m. today, and Tech will be one of 12 men’s teams competing in three heats of the 1,600-meter relay to end the meet at 6:55 p.m. tonight.

The lone Lady Raider in action Friday was Ivy Walker, who in her NCAA Indoor Championships debut long jumped 19-10.75 (6.06m) to place 12th.

Men's tennis

The Red Raiders dropped a 4-2 road decision to Indiana at the IU Tennis Center.

With the loss, Texas Tech dropped to 9-6 while the Hoosiers improved to 8-6.

The Red Raiders were unable to win the doubles point due to the tandem of Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn, ranked No. 6th, were upset to allow Indiana to jump out to an early advantage.

After that, Texas Tech mustered up two wins in single en route to the loss.

The Red Raiders are slated to take on No. 45 Northwestern at noon Sunday at the Combe Tennis Center located just outside of Chicago.