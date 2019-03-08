"One Night of Queen," a top, world-touring Queen tribute show, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

After winning the talent show Stars In Their Eyes in 2000 by receiving a record-breaking number of votes for the show, Gary Mullen, along with the band The Works, began touring to pay tribute to rock legends Queen. Since May 2002, Mullen and The Works have performed throughout the UK, U.S., Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sell-out audiences.

The show takes references from many Queen tours, using a modified, custom-built lighting rig made to emulate those used during several Queen tours between 1980 and 1986.

This arena-style show will feature a pit area at the base of the Cactus stage. General admission tickets will be standing only in the pit area inside barricade.

There will be 50 general admission tickets available for $45 each. The first four rows of seating (rows A, B, C and D) will be $40 per seat. The remaining floor, including ADA and rows E-K, will be $35 per ticket. Standard balcony tickets are $30 and a limited number of balcony box seats are available for $70, which includes concessions.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com. For more information, call the Cactus at 762-3233.